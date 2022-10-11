Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size (2022 – 2030) Worth US$ 981.6 Billion | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Diagnostic Imaging Services Market by Type (MRI Scans, Ultrasound, X-RAY, CT Scans, Nuclear Imaging, and Mammography), by Application (Gynecology/Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology), by Services Provider (Hospitals and Imaging Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by growth plus reports, the diagnostic imaging services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to reach US$ 981.6 Billion by 2030.

The global diagnostic imaging services market is driven by the high prevalence of cancer, increasing incidence of orthopedic diseases, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the consistent introduction of novel imaging modalities and growing demand for imaging-assisted surgery contribute to the growth of global diagnostic imaging services.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent global diagnostic imaging services market players are

Alliance Medical

Rayus Radiology

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

Dignity Health

Global Diagnostics

Healthcare Imaging Services Pty Ltd

InHealth Group

Medica Group

Novant Health

RadNet, Inc

Sonic Healthcare

Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of cancer contributes to the growth of the global diagnostic imaging services market. Cancer is the world's second leading cause of death, accounting for an estimated 10 million deaths in 2020, as the World Health Organization (WHO) reported. Cancers of the lung, colon, liver, stomach, and breast were among the leading causes of death in 2020. Every year, approximately 400,000 children are diagnosed with cancer globally. The rising global prevalence of various types of cancer has increased the demand for better diagnostic and treatment solutions. Diagnostic imaging services such as CT scan, MRI, X-ray, etc., are used to detect cancer and predict cancer stages, location, and size of a tumor.

The global diagnostic imaging services market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Type, Application, End-user, and Region

Excerpts from ‘By Type’

The global diagnostic imaging services market has been segmented into:

MRI scans

Ultrasound

X-Ray

CT Scans

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

The low cost of X-ray diagnosis, less testing time, and less radiation exposure contribute to the prominent position of the X-ray imaging services segment. Furthermore, technological advancement and a diverse product portfolio support the growth of the global X-ray imaging services market. For instance, Canon Medical launched an improved mobile digital X-ray system SOLTUS 500, in August 2020. The SOLTUS 500 is a compact, advanced X-ray machine with high image quality, patient safety, and efficiency.

Excerpts From ‘By Application’

Based on materials, the global diagnostic imaging services market has been segmented into:

Gynecology/Obstetrics

Orthopedics

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Neurology

The oncology segment leads the global market due to the rising prevalence of cancer, increased cancer awareness, and technological advancements in diagnostic modalities. Rising investments in cancer research and development, as well as increased government support for cancer screening, are also contributing to the growth of the global oncology imaging services market.

Excerpts from ‘by Service Providers’

The global diagnostic imaging services market based on service providers has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

The hospital diagnostic imaging services market is expanding as the number of chronic diseases, cancer cases, and contagious diseases are increasing, thus growing patient footfall in hospitals for diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of health services in one location for better patient assessment, such as diagnostic imaging services (Computed tomography, MRI scan, X-ray, etc.), diagnostics laboratory, and medical pharmacy, is contributing to the growth of the hospital diagnostic imaging services market. Furthermore, the affordability of sophisticated imaging equipment and the high return on investment at hospitals is faster due to greater patient footfall.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global diagnostic imaging services market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is leading the global diagnostic imaging services market owing to the presence of large numbers of key players; people are more health-conscious, and easy reimbursement policies. Additionally, technological advancement, an advanced healthcare system, and high expenditure on healthcare contribute to the North American diagnostic imaging services market. The Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth in upcoming years owing to the emerging diagnostic imaging service market, government regulatory support, and the trending teleradiology market.

