Nexstim Reports Excellent Treatment Outcomes of Over 400 MDD Patients in Patient Registry

Nexstim Plc HEXSTO ("Nexstim" or "Company") reports clinical outcomes of the 403 patients who have completed Nexstim SmartFocus® rTMS (repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) treatment with Nexstim NBT® system for major depressive disorder (MDD). Nexstim NBT® system is indicated for the treatment of MDD in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode.

Treatment outcomes of these 403 patients were excellent: 49.6% were in remission at end of treatment and 76.2% had obtained a clinical response.

These outcomes are clearly higher than what is usually reported for MDD: In a well-conducted multisite study, remission rates were 26.5-28.7% and the patient-reported response rates were 41.5- 56.4%1. The patient-reported remission and response rates are also higher than those reported in a large >3800 patient series for patients completing clinical rTMS treatment (remission 29.7-36.2%, response 62.7-70.4%)2.

The average patient reported Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) depression symptom severity score in the Nexstim registry was 21.0 before treatment and decreased to 6.6 by end of treatment. In the >3800 patient series the average PHQ-9 score before treatment was reported to be 19.8 and to have decreased to 11.1 by end of treatment2. The range of PHQ-9 is from 0 to 27 with higher scores indicating more severe symptoms. The scores correspond to disease severity as follows: 0-4 = none to minimal depression, 5-9 = mild depression, 10-14 = moderate depression, 15-19 = moderately severe depression, 20-27 = severe depression.

The clinical outcomes of majority of the patients treated with SmartFocus® rTMS in the United States are being collected in a registry — the anonymous information is provided by participating clinical sites using Nexstim's SmartFocus® technology.

According to the registry, the average general impression of receiving SmartFocus® rTMS treatment reported by the patients having completed the treatment was very positive with a mean score of 9.29 on a scale from 0 to 10 (10 = best possible).

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, said: "Since our last report on the Patient Registry earlier in 2022 the number of patients has continued to increase and reinforce the existing treatment outcome results. We are proud to report such excellent remission and response rates, demonstrating how our innovations create a possibility for a better life for depression patients."

1) Carpenter L. et al. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for major depression: a multisite, naturalistic, observational study of acute treatment outcomes in clinical practice. Depress Anxiety. 2012 Jul;29(7):587-96. Epub 2012 Jun 11.

2) Sackeim, H. et al. Clinical outcomes in a large registry of patients with major depressive disorder treated with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. Journal of Affective Disorders 277 (2020) 65–74.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

