Skanska improves subway stations in New York, USA, for USD 150M, about SEK 1.5B

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska and its joint venture partner, Railroad Construction Company, signed a contract with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to make improvements on subway stations in New York, New York, USA. Skanska's share of the contract is worth USD 150M, about SEK 1.5B, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022.

Skanska will make improvements on the Flushing Line, including repair improvements at the 61st Street-Woodside station, replacement of existing escalators at the 61st Street-Woodside station and the 74th Street Broadway station and additional repairs between 48th Street and 72nd Street in Queens.

Work began September 2022 and expected completion is May 2025.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, VP Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

