Ohana Legacy Properties Announces 5 Tips For Senior Parents Afraid of Downsizing Their Home

There’s a reason why your elderly parents aren’t too keen on downsizing in Houston, TX. There are the physical demands of decluttering, packing, and traveling. But there’s also the emotional turmoil from having to leave the home they built. However, when health issues or financial troubles are in the picture, it might be the best possible option. Lucky for you, Ohana Legacy Properties is a real estate senior transition specialist in Houston. They understand what your parents want and can accommodate what they need. So what can you do to help? They’ve spent their entire lives taking care of you, and it’s now your turn to do the same for them. Here are some of the things you can do when your parents refuse to sell their Houston, TX home.

Open a conversation

Sometimes, communication is all you need. This role reversal could be a lot for them to take in. Instead of planning everything and ordering them around, consider how they’re feeling and what they’re thinking. Your parents may be seniors, but they should still have some agency. Open a dialogue to get to the root of the problem. Identify their fears, concerns, and hesitations, and tell them that’s what senior transition specialists are for. Make their downsizing in Houston, TX less daunting by reminding them that they won’t go through it alone.

Create a clear and organized plan

The key to convincing your parents to sell their Houston, TX home is structure. Their hesitation could worsen if they can’t see a clear direction, so devise a plan with them. Start with a calendar that includes all of the key milestones such as decluttering, packing, and settling in. Make sure to give plenty of lead time for each task. There’s no need to rush when it comes to downsizing with your elderly parents. Afterward, create an inventory of their Houston, TX home so you can plan for the next step.

Clear out the house and declutter

As part of your plan, start with the rooms with the least emotional attachment. This could be an easy and low-maintenance practice for your senior parents. Once they’ve found their rhythm, you can proceed to the rooms with emotional significance. Having a strict pile system is the best approach when it comes to decluttering. You can have a pile for the personal belongings they’ll keep, the valuables they could sell or donate, and the trash that will go to the bin.

Prepare for moving day

Before you contact a cash home buyer, coordinate with a professional moving company in Houston, TX first. And as the big day approaches, start packing as well. You can begin with the items they don’t frequently use while the essentials can wait until the moving day itself. In addition, don’t forget to label everything for your senior parents. As a bonus, feel free to make this a family affair. Invite the rest of the family to help with the packing and maybe even with the transportation.

Help them get settled

The process of decluttering doesn’t end with the move. There’s also the task of letting your parents settle down in their new home. A great way to welcome their new space would be to celebrate and throw a housewarming party. This way, they could even get new things for their new home. And in your free time, you can also explore their new community with them. What are the amenities, facilities, and spaces that cater to seniors? What events and activities can they participate in? Where are the accessible places for your elderly parents?

