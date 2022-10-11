Ocala Roofing Contractor Discounts Roofing Repair Services For Victims Of Hurricane Ian

The professional roofing company is offering a $1000 rebate to residents of Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties who employ its services to fix or replace their roofs damaged by the storm

Ocala Roofing Contractor is discounting its roofing services to homeowners and other residents of Florida affected by the deadly Hurricane Ian. The veteran-owned roofing company announced today that it is offering rebates of up to $1000 to residents of Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties who contract its services to fix or replace their roofs destroyed by the deadly storm.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the deadly hurricane. We are fully aware of the devastating economic and emotional effects of a storm of this category and believe the best way to overcome this tragic event is to work together. We’ve built an unmatchable reputation for quality work and service. We’re very much part of the community, and your satisfaction is important to us.”

Originating from a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands on September 19, 2022, the storm quickly became a hurricane as it neared the Cayman Islands, and rapidly intensified into a high-end Category 3 hurricane once it made landfall in Cuba. In the early hours of September 28, 2022, the storm evolved into a high-end Category 4 hurricane and ravaged Florida, causing catastrophic damages currently estimated at 50 billion dollars.

As residents return to meet the destruction wrought by the strong winds and intense floods, Ocala Roofing Contractor is hopeful that the rebates offered by the company will help reduce the cost and burden of rebuilding after the storm. Made up of a team of highly skilled professionals, the fully insured and fully certified roofing company prides itself as the foremost roofing contractor in the state, with over a decade's worth of experience to its name. To learn more about this rebate offer, please reach out to Ocala Roofing Contractor via the contact info below.

Media Contact

Company Name: Ocala Roofing Contractor

Contact Person: Frederick L Franks Jr

Email: Send Email

Address:433 Marion Oaks Trl

City: Ocala

State: FL 34473

Country: United States

Website: https://ocalaroofingcontractor.com/



