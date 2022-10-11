TESmart Launches All New Triple Monitor KVM Switcher

Sporting a slick portable design, the new device will make it easier for users to share up to three monitor screens with multiple computers

TESmart is delighted to announce the launch of its new Triple Monitor KVM Switcher engineered to allow users to easily share up to three monitor screens with multiple computers. Sporting a slick portable design, the new device is a consumer-grade KVM switcher developed to help computer users affordably improve their efficiency and productivity.

Generally, KVM switchers were designed to help computer users improve productivity and conserve resources by making it possible for them to use multiple computers with one set of keyboard, monitor, and mouse. From home offices to small businesses, data centers, and control rooms, KVM switchers bring renewed vigor and speed to the workstation without compromising space or efficiency.

The new Triple Monitor KVM Switcher by TESmart comes equipped with multiple control options that include front-panel buttons, IR remote control, and keyboard hotkeys. Armed with a display resolution of up to resolution 3840x2160@60Hz 4:4:4, as well as EDID emulators in each input port, users can expect a fantastic gaming experience with next level picture quality. The new device ensures that each PC outputs correct display and precise color information, improving creative tasks such as graphic designs, photo editing, etc.

Additionally, the all-new Triple Monitor KVM Switcher is HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 compliant, while fully supporting nearly all operating systems including Unix, Windows, Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, MacOS X, Raspbiang, Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi, and other Linux-based systems. This makes the system compatible with each user's unique preference, bringing renewed speed and increased efficiency in the execution of heavy tasks such as programming, software engineering, etc.

Founded over 20 years ago, TESmart is a leading innovator in the KVM space with more than 5 million users in over 100 countries. The company's products which include KVM switches, matrices, extenders, and other A/V devices are adding immense value to the lives of computer owners and changing the way they live and work.

“TESmart is reliable, we have been cooperating for 4 years and order the KVM switch from them every quarter. Good quality and fast delivery.” - Erina.

“Perfect item for multi computer - multi-display setup. Seamless and reliable, exactly what was needed.” - N Bacon.

TESmart is driven by the belief that the true value of technology is measured by how efficiently it serves mankind. The company is certain that the future will be driven by technology and has promised to roll out more advanced and fun products for consumers. To learn more about the new device, please reach out to TESmart via the contact info below.

