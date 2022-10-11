Submit Release
Royal H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe – News Anchor And Host on IMDB

How European Television Host and Reporter listed on IMDB's by Amazon International

H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is the son of H.H. Prince Waldemar and H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe of germany. His father Prince Waldemars line goes back to the viking kings of Denmark and the year 936.

Prince Mario-Max loves the family tradition to work hard and help others. He supports global charities and is known by a multimillion television audience world wide.

The prince appeared in global television productions, hollywood movies and created news for the american and european audience. The Prince won the Golden Halo Award, is judging the Emmy’s for News and a member of the professional industry unions SAG, AFTRA, AGVA and Equity next to the Los Angeles and OEJC Press Clubs.

“At https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2187676/ you can review the IMDB of H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and checkout the dozens of media productions by the Prince.”

He is dedicated to ethics in reporting and journalisms and a fierce fighter against online shams and hateposts we all have experienced in times of our lifes. His expertiese is widely recognized in journalism and media and he founded several news publications listed on google news but also print magazines and television formats in his career.

(by Team H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe)

