Safetradebinaryoptions Highlights The Benefits Of Long Term Investment In New Article

According to Investopedia, the average return for the S&P 500 over the past decade has been 14.7%. It has performed relatively higher in the past decade since its inception in 1957.

A new finding by Safetradebinaryoptions, a financial information website, analyzes what would have happened if you had invested $1,000 ten years ago in some key stocks and bitcoin (BTC).

Saqib Iqbal, an author at Safetradebinaryoptions, commented on the findings:

"Most investors care about how much an asset's price changes over time since it might affect the investment portfolio and help them compare investing results across various assets.

Twelve years ago, Laszlo Hanyecz bought two pizza slices with 10,000 BTC, the first ever BTC transaction.

Little did he know that by September 2022, the price of 10,000 BTC would be $1.9 billion.

Here's another example. If you had invested in NASDAQ: NVDA stocks ten years ago, your returns would be more than 3548% as of September 24, 2022.

How come some assets grow like this?

Investing professionals like Warren Buffett and many others hold investments for the long term, as it is the greatest way to generate wealth, a practice known as buy-and-hold investing.

It works for one simple reason!

While assets are expected to rise and fall in value over time, holding them for an extended length of time helps to smooth out these fluctuations.

Here's a snapshot of if someone had invested $1000 in some of the key assets, their return would be:

Note: The calculations are based on September 24, 2022. The amounts mentioned above are approximate figures.

Keeping assets can have good returns in the long run and can help build a successful portfolio.

Media Contact

Company Name: Safe Trade Binary Options

Contact Person: Media Team

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://safetradebinaryoptions.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Safetradebinaryoptions Highlights The Benefits Of Long Term Investment In New Article