Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,474 in the last 365 days.

Safetradebinaryoptions Highlights The Benefits Of Long Term Investment In New Article

According to Investopedia, the average return for the S&P 500 over the past decade has been 14.7%. It has performed relatively higher in the past decade since its inception in 1957. 

A new finding by Safetradebinaryoptions, a financial information website, analyzes what would have happened if you had invested $1,000 ten years ago in some key stocks and bitcoin (BTC). 

Saqib Iqbal, an author at Safetradebinaryoptions, commented on the findings:

"Most investors care about how much an asset's price changes over time since it might affect the investment portfolio and help them compare investing results across various assets. 

Twelve years ago, Laszlo Hanyecz bought two pizza slices with 10,000 BTC, the first ever BTC transaction. 

Little did he know that by September 2022, the price of 10,000 BTC would be $1.9 billion. 

Here's another example. If you had invested in NASDAQ: NVDA stocks ten years ago, your returns would be more than 3548% as of September 24, 2022. 

How come some assets grow like this? 

Investing professionals like Warren Buffett and many others hold investments for the long term, as it is the greatest way to generate wealth, a practice known as buy-and-hold investing.

It works for one simple reason!

While assets are expected to rise and fall in value over time, holding them for an extended length of time helps to smooth out these fluctuations. 

Here's a snapshot of if someone had invested $1000 in some of the key assets, their return would be:

Note: The calculations are based on September 24, 2022. The amounts mentioned above are approximate figures. 

Keeping assets can have good returns in the long run and can help build a successful portfolio.

Media Contact
Company Name: Safe Trade Binary Options
Contact Person: Media Team
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://safetradebinaryoptions.com/

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Safetradebinaryoptions Highlights The Benefits Of Long Term Investment In New Article

You just read:

Safetradebinaryoptions Highlights The Benefits Of Long Term Investment In New Article

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.