NetCom Learning Announces EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker Version 12

EC-Council recently announced the launch of the latest version of the world’s no. 1 credential in ethical hacking – C|EH v12. NetCom Learning, a leading IT and business training organization, being an official partner of EC-Council is offering C|EH v12 training program.

C|EH needs no introduction when it comes to ethical hacking. It is well recognized in the cybersecurity industry among the top enterprises. In its 12th version, C|EH not only provides comprehensive training but also in-depth hands-on lab, practice range experience, certification assessments, and global hacking competitions. The C|EH v12 program is curated through a new learning framework: 1. Learn 2. Certify 3. Engage 4. Compete.

The C|EH v12 course and more details about the program can be accessed on NetCom Learning’s website.

The key features of the C|EH v12 training program:

Unique learn, certify, engage and compete methodology

Structured professional course covering 20 modules

Over 220 hands-on labs

500+ unique attack techniques with over 3,500 hacking tools

Real-world ethical hacking assignment

New challenges every month



NetCom Learning CEO Russell Sarder commented, "As an Accredited Training Partner of EC-Council, we're thrilled to announce the all-new Certified Ethical Hacker version 12. We emphasize the importance of having skilled cybersecurity professionals in every organization to maintain and enhance its security posture owing to the ever-increasing cyber threats and breaches. Upskilling IT teams regularly helps them tremendously as it bridges the cybersecurity skills gap. We stay true to our commitment to instill lifelong learning, and all our initiatives are carefully planned and executed with this goal in mind.”

About NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning supports the development of innovative learning organizations in the workplace by structuring a more knowledgeable workforce, enabling changes, and stimulating growth. Since 1998 we have been empowering organizations to reach optimal performance results and address challenges by managing all aspects of organizational learning.

