Influenza Medication Market Size (2022-2030) - Sanofi S.A., Lupin Limited, Novartis AG, Vitaris AG and AstraZaneca Plc

According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Influenza Medication Market is expected to clock US$ 1510 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. As an upsurge in cases of influenza is noted annually, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

The global influenza medication market is expected to grow due to factors such as an increase in the number of influenza patients and increased research and development for drug development efforts. Technological advancements that result in a strong pipeline of novel medications may present this market with a growth opportunity.

Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Type’

The global influenza medication market has been divided into treatment types such as

Oseltamivir Phosphate

Baloxavir Marboxil

Others (Including Zanamivir)

Currently, oseltamivir phosphate dominates the global influenza medication market. The factors influencing the demand for oseltamivir phosphate are the broad prescription of this drug and its high efficacy in treatment. It is also effective in blocking the action of both influenza types, A and B. Oseltamivir phosphate shortens the duration of flu symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, and chills. Also, it works by attacking the flu virus and preventing it from multiplying in the human body, thereby reducing the flu symptoms.

Excerpts from ‘By Influenza Type’

Influenza A and Influenza B are two types studied for this scope. Between these, influenza type A captures larger revenue share, due to the high incidence rate. Influenza type A has further variants, which makes it very difficult to distinguish. Type A influenza is generally thought to be more severe than type B influenza due to more severe symptoms presentation. Type A influenza is also more common than type B influenza. According to the researchers, most adults have more immunity to type B influenza than type A.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global influenza medication market is divided into four regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds a majority share of the global influenza medication market. The high diagnosis rate of influenza, a more extensive drug discovery and development base, widespread availability of treatment approaches, and more significant healthcare expenditure contribute to the dominance of the North American market. The Asia Pacific has the world's second-largest share of the influenza medication market. High prevalence, government initiatives for controlling the disease, and increased healthcare expenditure influence this growth. A significant increase in the European markets is also anticipated within the forecast period due to an increased disease incidence rate and the considerable presence of associated risk factors for influenza in the general population. An estimate from NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information) states that 27,600 respiratory deaths were related to seasonal influenza in the 28 EU countries each winter, and 88 percent were among people 65 and older. Mortality rates in this age group were roughly 35 times higher than those 65 and younger.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Sanofi S.A

Lupin Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Shionogi & Co. Ltd

Macleods Pharmaceutical Ltd

Alvogen Pvt. Ltd

AstraZaneca Plc

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Vitaris AG

