People and enterprises must be the centre of digital transformation: PM

VIETNAM, October 11 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has emphasised the Government's stance that people and enterprises are the key players in the success of the country's digital transformation.

PM Chính delivered remarks at an event marking the National Digital Transformation Day in Hà Nội on Monday.

The date of October 10 was designated National Digital Transformation Day by the PM last April.

PM Chính, chairman of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, said together with green transition, digital transformation is an inevitable and objective trend.

Digital transformation could strengthen the country by creating breakthroughs in regulations, infrastructure, and human resources while promoting economic growth and allowing for better overall governance.

Việt Nam has reaped encouraging outcomes in digital transformation. Still, there remains much to be done, PM Chính pointed out, noting that digital transformation must enable people and enterprises to benefit from public services and social utilities in a more convenient, fast, and effective manner.

In a National Digital Transformation Day message, the Government leader demanded attention be paid to perfecting mechanisms and policies to implement the transformation strategy across human and digital resources effectively.

He also ordered more administrative procedures to be handled online, improving the quality of online public services and pressing on with the plan to apply population data, e-identification, and e-authentication.

The PM also called on enterprises to further digitalise and cooperate with international partners.

He requested increasing communications to encourage State agencies, people, and enterprises to engage in digital transformation and further assist people in using online public services and digital services safely and effectively.

On the occasion, PM Chính presented awards to ministries, sectors, localities, enterprises, and individuals with excellent digital transformation solutions.

Speaking at the opening of the National Digital Transformation Day event, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng said awareness is the first step to digital transformation.

Digital transformation is a long and comprehensive journey. However, digital transformation could only be successful if the people are put at the centre, said the minister.

Digital transformation was action. The key task was to bring people's activities to the digital environment through Make-in-Việt Nam digital platforms, said Hùng. In addition, October is digital consumption month.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has directed the selection, evaluation and publication of 16 groups of digital platforms to serve people's needs.

A network of community digital technology groups has been established nationwide. As a result, more than 100,000 cadres, civil servants and employees in State agencies from the central to communal level have received basic training in digital transformation.

More than five million people can access and disseminate basic digital skills through a mass open online learning platform.

"Therefore, the day of national digital transformation is a day when the whole people, the whole nation, learn together and make efforts to act together," emphasised Minister Hùng.

Việt Nam International Digital Week 2022

Within the framework of National Digital Transformation Month, in response to National Digital Transformation Day October 10, the Ministry of Information and Communications will open the Việt Nam International Digital Week 2022 (VIDW2022) on Tuesday.

The event expects to witness the participation of leaders, representatives of ministries, branches, specialised management agencies related to digital transformation of Southeast Asian countries (ASEAN), international organizations, associations, businesses, etc. digital industry globally.

With the theme "Global Partnership for the Sustainable Digital Future", VIDW2022 takes place until Friday in Hà Nội with a series of events including conferences and seminars on digital transformation, development of digital economy, digital society, development of 5G network, co-operation in data protection, prevention of fake news, improvement of people's digital skills.

The Ministry of Information and Communications said that VIDW2022 focused on promoting and expanding digital partnerships.In which, priority is given to the task of completing the institution and management environment; developing digital technology industry, digital infrastructure; building a safe and reliable cyberspace and improving digital skills for people.

VIDW2022 is also an opportunity for organisations, individuals and digital businesses of Việt Nam, ASEAN countries and many other countries to have direct dialogues to enhance connectivity, information exchange, explore opportunities for co-operation, trade promotion, investment, market development, and jointly promote digital transformation activities. — VNS