Long An supports businesses through its new normal

VIETNAM, October 11 -

LONG AN – Long An Province is supporting domestic and foreign enterprises to invest in the province as well as improving its investment climate throughout its new normal period.

Long An authorities help businesses expand loan deadlines and borrow capital from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies - Long An Province branch.

The provincial Department of Industry and Trade has also worked with companies to connect with domestic and foreign markets, marketed their products on many channels, such as online websites and conferences, and also worked on issuing investment certificates in one day time to businesses that provide valid documents.

Thanks to these efforts, Long An Province’s economic growth rate reached 5.1 per cent and ranked sixth among 13 provinces and city in the Mekong Delta in the first half of 2022.

Nguyễn Văn Út, chairman of Long An People's Committee, said that authorities are helping businesses in the province to solve issues related to government policies.

They will also punish those that violate provincial guidelines for businesses.

The provincial authorities said they prioritise completing traffic infrastructure, improving its provincial competitiveness index, and ensuring sufficient land for businesses.

In the first eight months of 2022, Long An has granted 34 investment certificates for FDI projects worth US$260 million of capital.

They also issued 1,170 investment certificates to domestic firms that were worth VNĐ16.8 trillion ($706 million).

In 2021, Long An ranked 16th out of 63 in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) and ranked third in the Mekong Delta region.

Long An's goal is to be among the top ten provinces in terms of PCIs by the end of the year. – VNS