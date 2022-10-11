Asthma and COPD Drugs Market is Expected To Expand at a CAGR of ~3.5% During 2022-2031- GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market

The global asthma and COPD drugs market is estimated to garner modest revenue by growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, October 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Asthma and COPD Drugs Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers detailed overview of asthma and COPD drugsin terms of market segmentation by drug class, route of administration, age group, distribution channel, end-user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global asthma and COPD drugs market is estimated to garner modest revenue by growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. The growth of the market can be attributed to high prevalence and incidence of asthma and COPD, decreasing environmental air quality, and presence of harmful gases and particles combined with individual factors. The market is segmented by drug class into bronchodilators, monoclonal antibodies, anti-inflammatory drugs, and combination drugs, out of which, the combination drugs segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global asthma and COPD drugs market over the forecast period. Geographically, the global asthma and COPD drugs market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of asthma and COPD in this region, aging population, and the presence of prominent market players. Additionally, the market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.High Prevalence of Asthma and COPD and Presence of Harmful Gases and Particles to Boost Market GrowthPrevalence of asthma and COPD has increased rapidly in the past three decades. While asthma is a major global health concern, COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, globally, an estimated number of 262 million people had asthma in 2019. COPD, on the other hand, caused 3.23 million deaths in the same year, 80% of which were witnessed in low- and middle-income countries. Decreasing air quality on the back of presence of harmful gases and particles over industrial, traffic-related, and household biomass combustion, indoor pollutants from chemicals, phthalates, and tobacco are boosting the rate at which respiratory diseases are growing. These factors are fostering the growth of the global asthma and COPD drugs market.However, side effects associated with respiratory drugs, such as allergic reactions, bleeding into the lung air sacs, etc., and stringent government regulatory requirements for the approval of asthma and COPD drugs are expected to operate as barriers to the growth of global asthma and COPD drugs market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global asthma and COPD drugs market which includes company profiling of GlaxoSmithKline plc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global asthma and COPD drugs market which includes company profiling of GlaxoSmithKline plc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott, among others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global asthma and COPD drugs market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

