Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches New Certified Financial Designation: CFBM™
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com) is pleased to announce the successful launch of a new program and designation for financial leaders - Chartered Financial Forecasting, Budgeting and Modeling Professional (CFBM™). This certified program, available through on-demand and live training, will train financial leaders to develop reliable and accurate financial forecasts, prepare solid budgeting plans and create sophisticated financial models.
After attending this program, participants will increase their professional value by earning the globally recognized Chartered Financial Forecasting, Budgeting and Modeling Professional (CFBM™) designation that can be used to enhance their professional credentials.
Program Overview
This accredited program will provide participants with a complete framework of financial forecasting, budgeting and modeling in a practical and accessible way, helping finance leaders reduce uncertainty in their planning and budgeting process. With thorough coverage of financial models and proven applications, this program will guide participants through a step-by-step process to improve their financial forecasts and build solid budgeting plans with sophisticated financial models.
Participants will be exposed to a wide array of financial forecasting techniques that will increase the accuracy of their forecasting, harness the power of Excel to create dynamic time series forecasts and improve their overall budgeting framework with proven techniques including Activity Based Costing, Activity Based Budgeting and Zero Base Budgeting to help their organization improve their strategic financial planning.
Global Recognition
By the end of this program, participants will receive the Chartered Financial Forecasting, Budgeting and Modeling Professional (CFBM™) chartered designation that can be used across their professional credentials.
Globally demanded and recognized, this designation is a mark of excellence and distinction that signifies a fully qualified finance professional in financial forecasting, budgeting and modeling. This industry-recognized certification is governed and maintained by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications and has lifelong validity. It has also been accredited and certified by CPD (Continuing Professional Development) as meeting their professional standards for personnel and development and conforming to Continuing Professional Principles.
Key Skills Participants Will Gain
Empowering and insightful, participants will acquire the following key financial skills including:
• Advanced Financial Forecasting
• Financial Budgeting and Modeling
• Advanced Excel Functions
• Excel Forecast Functions
• Qualitative Forecasting
• Time Series Analysis
• Functional Budgeting & Zero Based Budgeting
• R Statistical Language
• Activity Based Costing and Budgeting
• Variance Analysis
• Financial Decision Making Models
• Strategic Financial Planning
Faculty Leader: Duncan Williamson
This program is led by Duncan Williamson, an award-winning author, trainer and consultant specializing in Financial, Management Accounting and Spreadsheet Modelling with a sustained record of success established in the Financial and Commercial marketplaces. Duncan is an inspirational presenter. His experience includes multi-million dollar projects and consultancy services across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. During his career, he also worked in the gas and oil and process industries, where he successfully established solid financial planning and modeling strategies. He is also author of several books critically acclaimed ‘Excel Solutions for Accountants’. He also writes as a contributor for prestigious publications, sharing his strong financial expertise.
Registration Details
This program is available through live training or through on-demand.
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/chartered-financial-forecasting-budgeting-and-modeling-professional-cfbm-2
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/chartered-financial-forecasting-budgeting-and-modeling-professional-cfbm-1
For further information, please contact:
Yenny Ang
Chartered Financial Forecasting, Budgeting and Modeling Professional (CFBM™)