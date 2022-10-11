Data Visualization Tools Market | Business Opportunity and Future Growth Analysis Report 2031

Data Visualization Tools Market

The Data Visualization Tools market is the rise in the adoption of AR/VR in data visualization to support their businesses.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global data visualization tools industry was estimated at $7.4 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $19.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The thriving data analytics industry and high demand for remote management solutions along with the rise in work-from-home activities drive the growth of the global data visualization tools market.

Nevertheless, data privacy issues and sharing challenges related to data visualization tools can impede market growth across the globe. However, integrating advanced tools such as machine learning and data analytics with data visualization tools is anticipated to create new growth avenues for the global market.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31785

Based on the offering, the software segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global data visualization tools market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the growing need for data processing and analytics in modern business enterprises.

However, the service segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be attributed to the surging large-scale data applications of large enterprises.

In terms of the deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global data visualization tools market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The expansion of this segment over the forecast timeline is due to more secure operations of on-premise data visualization tools. However, the cloud segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR of nearly 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental surge can be due to the scalable deployment of cloud-based data visualization tools.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31785

On basis of the enterprise size, the large enterprises segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global data visualization tools industry share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The segmental surge over the forecast timespan can be credited to large-scale operations of data visualization tools in large enterprises. However, the SMEs segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment during the forecast period can be attributed to the growing innovation of SMEs driving investments in the data visualization sector.

On basis of the application, the supply chain segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global data visualization tools market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The segmental surge over the forecast timespan can be credited to the growing demand for supply chain analytics tools. However, the finance segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment during the forecast period can be attributed to the growing need for data visualization solutions for critical financial operations.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global data visualization tools market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly half of the global data visualization tools market in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the high concentration of specialized data analytics and data mining vendors in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to the surge in the acceptance of data visualization tools due to growing digital transformation trends witnessed in the region. The report also analyzes other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Major market players

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• ALTERYX, INC.

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Domo, Inc.

• Dundas Data Visualization, Inc.

• GoodData Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Klipfolio Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle

• QlikTech International AB

• Salesforce, Inc.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31785

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Report:

1. Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us and is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.