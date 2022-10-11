Electric Bus Market Size Worth 544 Thousand Units, Globally, by 2028 at 16% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Electric Bus market size is projected to grow from 170 thousand units in 2020 to 544 thousand units in 2028, at CAGR of 16% during forecast period;

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Bus Market was 170 thousand units in 2020. The global market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching 544 thousand units by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Electric Bus Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, the factors such as rising fuel prices and increased utilization of unprocessed petroleum. Increasing government norms to reduce emissions in atmosphere to aid growth.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-bus-market-102021





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 16% 2028 Value Projection 544 thousand units Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 192 thousand units Historical Data for 2017 - 2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered By Propulsion Type, By Range, By Battery Capacity Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus to Thrust Market Growth Asia Pacific to Hold the Lion’s Share





Market Highlights:

Growing Demand for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus to Thrust Market Growth

Hydrogen fuel cell buses are driven by uniting an electric powertrain with fuel cell systems, managed technology, as well as batteries. These buses are measured as next-generation green transport as they have an enhanced and extended lifetime in comparison with a standard e-bus. The hydrogen fuel cell bus has a rapid refueling speed and direction flexibility. This shall augment the electric bus market growth during the forecast period.

With the increasing level of pollution caused by emissions out of automobiles, governments of various nations are trying to introduce renewable energy sources for running vehicles. This is one factor promoting the overall electric bus market growth. Besides this, governments are also focusing on controlling the level of pollution caused by implementing stringent regulations and propelling the use of cost-efficient public transport to control the level of pollution. This is also expected to help increase the overall electric bus market size in the forecast duration.

However, these buses are costly and thus, governments, transit organizations, large fleet operatives, as well as administrative divisions of specific nations may not be capable to arrange these. It may hinder growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-bus-market-102021





Industry Development

July 2021: Volvo Buses provides its useable energy obligation as a business solution to guarantee the obtainability and uptime of e-buses. This summarizes that Volvo Buses assures volume for an approved quantity of energy for the functioning throughout the agreement tenure.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Hold the Lion’s Share

Asia Pacific held the maximum electric bus market share and was worth 167 thousand units in 2020. China is dominating the regional market and also globally on account of owning the largest market in terms of quantity.

Europe is the second-biggest market and is anticipated to display positive growth over the forecast period. The strict government guidelines regarding car emissions is the prime aspect endorsing the market rise in Europe.

North America is also estimated to demonstrate distinct growth in the global market. The U.S. is projected to display sturdy growth in this region.

Geographically, the global electric bus market is widespread in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. Each of these nations is further categorized nation-wise. Among these, Asia Pacific is holding a dominant electric bus market share with China leading the regional market on account of various initiatives taken by the Chinese government for promoting e-buses and controlling overall carbon emission rates into the atmosphere. Furthermore, the presence of Chinese multinational BYD Co. Ltd, in China with the largest automotive subsidiary is also promoting the overall regional electric bus market growth in the forecast period.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electric-bus-market-102021





Market Segments :

On the basis of type, the market is divided into fuel cell electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and battery-electric vehicles. The battery-electric vehicles segment dominated the market with a share of 91.4% in 2020.

In terms of range, the market is segregated into less than 200 miles and more than 200 miles.

By battery capacity, the market is branched into up to 400 kWh and above 400 kWh.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Competitive Landscape

Crucial Players Focus on Launching State-of-the-art Buses to Satisfy Demand of People

The market comprises several noticeable e-bus manufacturers that are presently determined to uphold their pioneering positions. Most of them are concentrating on launching novel buses to suffice the high demand from people. A few additional companies are collaborating with government organizations to present their buses.





Quick Buy - Electric Bus Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102021





Deteriorating Usage of Public Transportation to Impede Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The automotive industry was adversely influenced owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. Manufacturing and transportation happenings were terminated momentarily to avert the spread of the novel coronavirus. This has led to a diminishing demand for electric buses as government organizations executed travel prohibitions. Moreover, people are experiencing terror regarding the usage of public transportation amid the pandemic.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

BYD Co., Ltd (Shenzen, China)

Proterra, Inc. (Burlingame, California, U.S.)

AB Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)

New Flyer Industries (Winnipeg, Canada)

Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

Scania AB (Södertälje, Sweden)

Iveco (Turin, Italy)

Yutong (Zhengzhou, China)

Ebusco (Deurne, Netherlands)

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. (Fujian, China)

VDL Groep bv (Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Electric Bus Market Segmentation:

By Propulsion:

Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Range:

Less than 200 Miles

More than 200 Miles

By Battery Capacity:

Up to 400 kWh

Above 400 kWh

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

Latest Technological Advancement

Regulatory Landscape

Industry SWOT Analysis

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the Switchgear Market

Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Continued…





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-bus-market-102021





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245