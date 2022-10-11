India Ice Cream Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
India Ice Cream Market To Be Driven By The Growing Popularity Of Ice Cream Due To The Hot And Humid Climate In The Country In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Ice Cream Market Share Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India ice cream market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, flavours, formats, end uses, distribution channels, and major states.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
India Ice Cream Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2020): INR 201.4 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 14%
Forecast Market Size (2026): INR 442 Billion
The demand for ice cream in India is being driven by the hot and humid climate in the country, improving power supply facilities in villages, increasing penetration of push-cart workforce in the urban areas, and the thriving travel and leisure activities in the country. Post-COVID induced lockdown, the reopening of restaurants, pubs, hotels, and schools and colleges, have been propelling the demand for ice-creams.
In addition to this, the ramp-up of marketing strategies by the major ice-cream companies, such as Mother Dairy, is anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecast period. The progressive innovations of ice cream products, such as low-sugar ice-creams for diabetics, is likely to be a major driving factor of ice-cream market in India.
India Ice Cream Industry Definition and Major Segments
Ice cream is defined as a sweet frozen dessert which contains milk, cream, and sugar as the basic ingredients, along with some flavouring. Air is crucial for making ice cream as it affects the density and heaviness of the ice cream. The amount of milkfat and sugar content in an ice cream depends upon the variety of the product. Commercially sold ice creams must contain a minimum of 10% milk fat.
On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into:
Impulse Ice Cream
Take-Home Ice Cream
Artisanal Ice Cream
Based on flavour, the market has been divided into:
Chocolate
Fruit
Vanilla
Others
The market can be broadly categorised based on format into:
Cup
Stick
Cone
Brick
Others
The significant end-uses included in the market are as follows:
Retail
Institutional
Based on distribution channel, the market has been classified into:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Ice Cream Parlours
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
The major states in the Indian ice cream market include:
Karnataka
Maharashtra
Tamil Nadu
Delhi
Gujarat
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
West Bengal
Kerala
Haryana
Punjab
Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh
Bihar
Odisha
India Ice Cream Market Trends
The key trends in the ice-cream market in India include the thriving e-commerce sector, which is propelling the demand for a variety of ice-cream products. The increasing purchasing power, coupled with the growing adoption of smartphones, is likely to be a crucial trend in the market.
Moreover, the growing R&D activities by the major ice-cream making firms aimed towards developing ice creams with innovative flavours and dry fruits is anticipated to compel the population of the country to experiment with different flavours and ice cream products.
