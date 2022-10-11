At 14.2% CAGR, Global Data Center Colocation Market Share Surpass US$ 131.8 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report | CMI

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Data Center Colocation Market was estimated at USD 50.4 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 131.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 14.2% between 2022 and 2030.

Data Center Colocation Market: Overview

Data center colocation is when a service provider rents out vast amounts of floor space, internet bandwidth, and network from an existing data center to establish its own data center, store massive amounts of data, and oversee the server operations of big businesses. It enables data center colocation by sharing the existing infrastructure of data center resources.

As a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, colocation is becoming an essential component of staying connected, collaborating, and moving forward cost-effectively and safely. Healthcare organizations analyze patient outcomes using data and anticipate the spread of diseases using artificial intelligence. Strong network connectivity at Telehouse colocation centers in New York enables them to provide a range of commercial solutions.

Data Center Colocation Market: Growth Drivers

Over the projected period, it is predicted that the fast expansion of structured and unstructured data and the rising demand for cloud computing will drive the growth of the worldwide data center colocation market. Another factor anticipated to accelerate the development of colocation data centers is the rising capital expense associated with owning and maintaining sizable computing facilities.

A trend that is anticipated to continue during the projected period is that predictable prices, high dependability, simple scalability, and overall reduced costs are some of the primary reasons impacting colocation demand. High-capacity networks are becoming increasingly important as edge computing applications take off. Multi-locational hybrid data architectures have developed due to network latency challenges and the demand for instantaneous real-time insights.

Data transmission between data centers or private exchange points has therefore become crucial. Additionally, as more companies move their operations to the cloud, more bandwidth is needed to support quicker data processing and smoother data transfer. The growth of immersive technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as 5G technology, has further contributed to the requirement for providing larger bandwidths for data transfer across organizations.

The continuous use of several disruptive technologies, including cloud computing, IoT, autonomous cars, and sophisticated robotics, is another factor driving the growing demand for colocation in data centers. Lower latency has become increasingly in demand due to the ongoing development of these technologies and the ensuing adoption of smart devices. As a result, colocation gives cloud service providers the chance to relocate their data center facilities close to the consumers, resulting in high bandwidth and low latency in data transfer.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Data Center Colocation market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Data Center Colocation market size was valued at around USD 50.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 131.8 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) Based on type segmentation, the retail colocation segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

D) Based on enterprise size segmentation, the large enterprise’s colocation segment is the leading revenue-generating category during the forecast period.

E) Based on end-use insights segmentation, the large enterprise’s colocation segment is the leading revenue-generating category during the forecast period.

F) Based on geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Landscape

Throughout the projection period, North America is expected to continue to be among the most alluring markets and this region is accounted for the majority revenue share in the market. Large-scale IT firms like Amazon.com, Google LLC, and Facebook are heavily present in the area, which boosts the need for colocation data centers and necessitates a lot of storage space. One of the fastest-growing areas worldwide, the data center colocation market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to increase exponentially. This is mostly because of the rise in data center traffic in nations like China, India, and Australia.

Key Players

China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

CoreSite Realty Corp.

CyrusOne Inc.

NaviSite

NTT Communications Corp.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Global Switch

Telehouse

The Data Center Colocation Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Retail

Wholesale

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End Use Insights

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

