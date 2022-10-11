Hybrid Seeds Market gains worldwide popularity | Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, UPL Limited

Hybrid Seeds Industry

Hybrid Seeds Market by Crop, Duration, Seed Treatment, and Farm Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hybrid seeds are developed through cross pollination of two diverse varieties. This highly selective and specific plant breeding is performed to bring together different traits from chosen varieties in the resulting seed. Hybrid seeds assist manufacturers to produce F1 hybrid plants with enhanced characteristics, such as enhanced uniformity, better yield, disease resistance, and improved color. Clonal propagation and open pollination are alternatives to hybridization. Increase in usage of hybrid seeds with several advanced traits, such as pelleting & seed coatings, biological & mechanical innovations related to farms, introduction of enhanced hybrid seed varieties, and decline in arable land, and diversification of diets are major factors that drive the market growth globally. Global population is estimated to reach 9 billion by 2050, and is expected to require twice the food, which could be produced from constant land area. More production is anticipated to be accomplished from less land only by using the combination of quality seeds, quality inputs, and enhancing farm practices.

The global hybrid seeds market size was valued at $59,555.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $166,189.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Varying climatic conditions and incapability to reproduce hybrid seeds due to loss of parent F1 hybrid characteristics by segregation of genes in offspring limit the hybrid seeds market growth. Increase in demand for hybrid seeds from the emerging countries and technology-driven agriculture in the developed regions are expected to provide great potential for hybrid seeds market expansion.

The hybrid seeds market segmented into crop, duration seed treatment, farm type ,and region. On the basis of crop, the market is categorized into field crops (cotton, corn, rice, millet, sunflower, and sorghum) and fruits & vegetable crops (tomato, okra, chilli, cauliflower, cabbage, gourds, watermelon, cucumber, and others). By duration, it is segmented into short-term, medium-term, and long-term. Depending on seed treatment, it is segmented into treated and untreated. On the basis of farm type, market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

The players operating in the hybrid seeds industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Bayer AG, Biostadt India limited, Corteva Agriscience, Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd., Emerald seed company, Kaveri seed company, KWS SAAT SE & Co., Mahyco seeds ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and UPL Limited.

Key Findings Of The Study

In 2020, depending on crop, the field crops segment acquired $18,603.7 million, garnering 31.2% of the global market share.

In 2020, by duration, the long-term segment acquired $16,564.6 million, exhibiting 27.8% of the global market share.

In 2020, by seed treatment, the treated segment was valued at $54,899.4 million, accounting for 92.2% of the market share.

India was the most prominent market in Asia-Pacific in 2020, and is projected to reach $51,780.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

