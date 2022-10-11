Veego to Showcase Seamless Subscriber Internet Experience Solutions at Network X -- Broadband World Forum 2022
Breakthrough technology delivers deep understanding of connected home for holistic and personalized careNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veego Software, a cutting-edge, decision intelligence company that endows Communication Service Providers (CSPs) with vision and customer care automation and effectiveness, will unveil its connected-home Customer Care and Experience optimization platform at Network X (BBWF) Amsterdam, Oct. 18-20 in Hall 8, Stand B59. Network X is a new event that combines Informa Tech’s industry leading events – 5G World, Broadband World Forum, and Telco Cloud. The event is designed to cover the full spectrum of the telecom ecosystem, providing attendees with a truly global understanding of the telecommunications industry in 2022.
At the event, Veego will demonstrate its powerful suite of connected-home care solutions for CSPs.
Flagship product, Veego Engage, provides CSPs with unique, accurate, and always-current understandings of the Customer Experience (CX) of every internet session in every connected home. It generates, collects, and correlates performance and behavioral data in the cloud, empowering CSPs with the ability to quickly filter and analyze any segment of the subscriber population over any time period. Engage reveals illuminating insights that enable proactive initiatives, such as effective onboarding of new subscribers and addressing problems that afflict suffering homes before they churn.
Veego Care automatically detects internet problems in the home and analyzes their root cause, furnishing to Customer Support Reps (CSRs) its deep and accurate analyses along with effective resolution recommendations that shorten support calls and satisfy subscribers with actual solutions to their problems. Veego Care also eliminates unnecessary truck rolls and router replacements.
Veego Active puts power into the hands of the subscribers themselves, enabling them to understand and address many of their own internet problems, deflecting numerous calls to Customer Care, a sore point for CSPs and subscribers alike. Via the CSP app, easy-to-understand instructions for experience improvement and resolution of certain problems are delivered to user smartphones. Veego Active also educates users of every level with level-appropriate, on-demand tutorials and a smartphone-resident internet knowledge library.
“The Veego Suite enables Communication Service Providers to react effectively to home-internet problems, automating or speeding resolutions, while autonomously optimizing and personalizing subscriber experience,” said Amir Kotler, CEO of Veego Software. ”CSPs gain a very deep understanding of the ways their subscribers use the internet, its performance in each home, and usage trends, such as types of connected devices and apps, as well as the ability to proactively discover and address issues that affect the experience of any segment of users.”
About Veego Software
Veego is a cutting-edge, decision intelligence company that endows Communication Service Providers with vision and understanding across the entire Internet Service Delivery Chain. It automatically detects devices as they connect and apps as they are consumed, and captures millions of real-time data points concerning behavior, usage, performance, and more. Veego uniquely measures the quality of experience of every internet session in context, yielding a true reflection of how each user actually feels about the internet service at every moment. CSPs are able to address problems – both within and beyond the home – that plague their users, delivering a seamless internet experience at all times.
