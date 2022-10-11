Latin America Disposable Syringes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027 | IDE
Latin America Disposable Syringes Market To Expand Significantly During 2022-2027, Driven By Rapidly Rising Chronic DiseasesSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Jeringas Desechables, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por tipo de producto, aplicación y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Disposable Syringes Market 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on product type, application, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe incluyen:
Visión general del mercado (2017-2027)
• CAGR para el periodo pronóstico (2022-2027): XX%
El mercado de jeringuillas desechables de América Latina ha mostrado un crecimiento a un ritmo exponencial debido a la volatilidad de la estructura del mercado y a los nuevos participantes. Los resultados de este preciso mercado muestran una mayor demanda de los consumidores para el diagnóstico precoz debido a la prevalencia de las enfermedades crónicas en América Latina. El aumento de los procedimientos quirúrgicos y el elevado gasto en salud están apoyando al mercado de jeringas desechables en la expansión de su tamaño y cuota a través de la alta requisición.
Debido a la rápida urbanización y a las economías en desarrollo, el mercado latinoamericano de jeringuillas desechables va a estar en auge con el efecto del alto poder adquisitivo de los consumidores. Estos factores están allanando el camino para que los distribuidores e inversores aumenten su cuota de ingresos.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Disposable syringe is a medical device used by doctors for one-time purpose to inject or withdraw fluid from the body and throw the syringe afterwards. These syringes are made by plastic and is used in medical sector for treating the patients and R&D. These syringes are lighter and better than glass syringes at can be attain at affordable prices.
By product type, the market is divided into:
• Conventional Disposable Syringes
• Disposable Safety Syringes
On the basis of application, the industry can be segmented into:
• Immunisation Injections
• Therapeutic Injections
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
The market growth scenarios in Latin America for disposable syringes are likely to show a positive demand graph according to the current and upcoming market trends. This market is obtaining advantageous capitalisation due to the collaborative efforts of government and private firms. Moreover, the coronary and peripheral surgeries, geriatric population, and unhealthy lifestyle of the young generation are leading to the need for early diagnosis.
Therefore, resulting in growth of the disposable syringe market in Latin America and big operational opportunities to expand the business. The wide availability of disposable syringes at affordable prices is also serving middle-class diabetes patients to easily opt for insulin. In addition, mandatory orders by the government for immunisation from COVID-19 have also upsurged the demand for disposable syringes.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Baxter International Inc.
• Braun Melsungen AG
• Becton
• Dickinson and Company
• Cardinal Health
• HENKE-SASS WOLF
• Nipro Medical Corporation
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
About Us:
Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
*We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.
