Intraoral Scanners Market Recorded Hyper Growth in the Upcoming Year | Trends and Future Forecasting

Intraoral Scanners Market

The intraoral scanners market size is estimated to reach $875.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a research report on “Intraoral Scanners Market," The intraoral scanners market size was valued at $382.52 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $875.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Intraoral scanner market trends such as increasing aging population and increasing number of patients suffering from dental disorders are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, advantages of intraoral scanning method, such as shorter duration of treatment, are driving the growth of the market.

On the basis of brand, the CEREC systems segment will dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for technologically advanced intraoral scanning devices. The Cadent Etero segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in the geriatric population and increase in the number of patients suffering from dental disorders.

By end user, the global intraoral scanner market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. In 2020, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global intraoral scanner market, mainly due to higher visits to hospitals for treatment than clinics. The dental clinic segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

By region, Europe intraoral scanners market share recorded the highest revenue of $171.4 million in 2020 and is expected to generate $372.1 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in demand for intraoral scanner products, availability of advanced healthcare facilities along with trained medical professionals.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• 3Shape

• Align Technology Inc.

• Condor Technologies NV

• Densys3D Ltd.

• Dental Wings Inc.

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Envista Holdings Corporation

• Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

• midmark corporation

• planmeca oy

