Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Expected to Reach $28.7 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market," The exhaust heat recovery system market was valued at $16.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $28.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17815

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the exhaust heat recovery system market in 2021. The rapid growth of the automobile sector across all segments along with growing customer inclination toward advanced fuel-efficient vehicles propels the growth of the market.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17815

Exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented on the basis of technology, mode, vehicle type, component, and region. On the basis of technology, it is divided into conventional technology, and future technology. By mode, it is divided into exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), turbocharger, organic Rankine cycle, and thermoelectric generator. By vehicle type, it is segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, truck, and buses. By component, it is divided into EGR component, turbocharger component, organic Rankine cycle component, and thermoelectric generator component. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17815

The key players that operate in this exhaust heat recovery system market are Aisin Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.), CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Continental AG, Dana Limited, Denso Corporation, Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Faurecia, Garrett Motion Inc., IHI Corporation, Katcon SA de C.V., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17815

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By technology, the future technology segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By mode, the thermoelectric generator segment is projected to lead the global exhaust heat recovery system market

By vehicle type, the Buses segment is projected to lead the global exhaust heat recovery system market

By component, the thermoelectric generator component segment is projected to lead the global exhaust heat recovery system market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Browse Complete Report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/exhaust-heat-recovery-system-market-A17395

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.