Orthopedic Implants Market A Huge Opportunity for Investors | Future Scope Including Top Players 2030

Orthopedic implants market was valued at $45.05 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $68.80 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a research report on “Orthopedic Implants Market, by Product, Type, and Biomaterial: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The global orthopedic implants market was valued at $45.05 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $68.80 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Depending on the biomaterial, it is differentiated into metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, polymer biomaterials and others that include proteins and polysaccharides. The metallic biomaterials segment is segmented into stainless steel, titanium alloy, cobalt alloy and others. The metallic biomaterials segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2020 owing to the cost-effectiveness of these materials.

Orthobiologics segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to increasing demand for advanced treatments, minimally invasive procedures and increased awareness among patients about the use of orthobiologics.

Factors contributing to the growth of the global Orthopedic implant market are the prevalence of orthopedic injuries or diseases and rapid growth in the geriatric population. Additionally, innovations in technology, such as robot-assisted surgical devices, acceptance of implantable medical devices, and widespread use of orthopedic implants to treat musculoskeletal, orthopedic diseases and injuries are complementing the market growth.

Biomaterials is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for these materials due to the many advantages of synthetic biomaterials. These advantages may include biocompatibility, lack of toxicity, and specific protein binding sites and other biochemical signals that may aid in tissue healing or integration processes.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global orthopedic implant market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The reasons for this are the increasing use of technologically advanced implants, high awareness among patients, high healthcare costs, availability of trained medical professionals, increase in the number of product approvals and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system as well as many hospitals, and clinics.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Jonhson and Johnson

• Arthrex, inc,

• Medtronic Plc,

• Globus Medical Inc,

• NuVasive, Inc,

• Smith and Nephew Plc,

• Stryker Corporation

