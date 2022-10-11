Geospatial Solutions Market to Reach $1,457.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 13.1% CAGR

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Geospatial Solutions Market by Solution Type (Hardware, Software, Services), by Technology (Geospatial Analytics, GNSS & Positioning, Scanning, Earth Observation), by Application (Surveying, Navigation & Mapping, Geovisualization, Asset Management, Planning & Analysis, Others), by End Use (Utilities, Defense and Intelligence, Transportation and Logistics, Infrastructural Development, Natural Resources, Agriculture, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global Geospatial Solutions industry was estimated at $432 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $1,457.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

A prominent penetration of artificial intelligence based geographic information systems along with a surge in application of location-based solutions integrated with geographic information systems drive the growth of the global geospatial solutions market. Nonetheless, lack of awareness about benefits of geospatial solutions can impede the expansion of the global market. However, the launch of 4D GIS software will create new growth opportunities for the global market.

Based on the solution type, the software segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global geospatial solutions market share. Furthermore, the segment is projected to contribute majorly towards the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to the use of GIS software in performing GIS functions which enable users to manipulate, store, and analyze spatial and non-spatial data & information. Moreover, the services segment is set to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 14.2% over the forecast period. The segmental growth can be attributed to surge in need for remote sensing and mapping consultancy as well as GPS satellite surveying and positioning services in various industries.

Major market players

Apple Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

General Electric

GIS Cloud Ltd.

Google Inc.

L3Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Living Map

Mappedin

Microsoft Corporation

Pix4D S.A.

SAP SE

Telenav Inc.

TomTom International BV

Uber Technologies, Inc.

By Region, Asia-Pacific is set to contribute notably toward the global geospatial solutions market share in 2031, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than one-third of the global geospatial solutions market share in 2031. The region registered the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast timeline. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to rapid population growth, urban development, poverty, deforestation, and land degradation in Asia-Pacific, which causes degradation of natural resources and deterioration of environment. The need for reliable and timely information for sustainable management of natural resources as well as for environmental protection boosts adoption of geospatial analytics solution in the region. The report also analyzes regions such as LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

