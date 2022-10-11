Monster Energy's Troy Brosnan Wins Crankworx Cairns Downhill Event

Monster Energy's Troy Brosnan from Adelaide, Australia, continues his gold-medal streak in his home country at the penultimate round of the Crankworx Downhill series.

CAIRNS, Australia, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monster Energy's Troy Brosnan from Adelaide, Australia, continues his gold-medal streak in his home country at the penultimate round of the Crankworx Downhill series. Teammate Connor Fearon, also from Adelaide, was hot on his heels sprinting his way into second place.

Brosnan's Crankworx DH win was a big one with his time of 3:26.840 almost 2.5 seconds ahead of Monster Energy teammate Fearon. The track in Cairns is a pedal fest, with a massive sprint towards the finish, and various flat seconds scattered down a version of the course racers last saw at World Championships in 2017. The stifling Cairns heat and humidity didn't make the physical nature of the course any easier as racers attempted to plow their way through the deep, loose sand and dust that covered the racetrack. At the end of the day, it was an Australian victory for Brosnan and Fearon, who took the home country gold and silver medals.

Riding clean and consistent was Brosnan's winning strategy. Elated with yet another win, Brosnan was able to get redemption on a track he was so close to winning in the past.

"It Feels amazing to get a Crankworx win on home soil after missing the top step at the World Cup and Worlds in 2016 and 2017," said Brosnan. I am so happy to finally take the win here."

Fearon went for broke for the entire competition but came up short in the final 14-second sprint. After spending the end of the season sidelined because of a concussion at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup, he was stoked to make it back onto the podium.

"After being sidelined with a concussion for the last few weeks of the World Cup season, I was looking forward to the final big race of the year in Australia for the Cairns stop of the Crankworx Tour," said Fearon. The track is always fun in Cairns, and the weather worked out perfectly, giving us a track with epic conditions. My race run went great, and I just ran out of steam for the final big sprint to the finish line. I finished second in the end and am happy to finish the season off on the podium."

Monster Energy's Sam Hill, who returned to downhill racing this week, was riding well and having a blast on the course training with Brosnan until a crash sent him to the hospital. Unfortunately, a dislocated shoulder and broken vertebrae put an end to the legend's racing this season, but never fear, he will be back in time for next season after he takes some time to heal.

Next up is the final Crankworx event for the season in Rotorua, New Zealand, on November 5-13. For more on Brosnan, Fearon, and the rest of the Monster Energy Mountain Bike team, visit monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2022 MTB season.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, kim.dresser@indiepragency.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE Monster Energy