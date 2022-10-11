Codefest™ Membership Directory for Designers, Developers and Businesses Introduces New Lifetime Membership Option

After a successful launch of the Codefest™ Community Member Directory, organisations and individuals working within the design and technology industry can request lifetime membership to the Codefest™ Membership Association. Lifetime members gain access to yearly Codefest Community Challenges, a public member profile within the member directory including a link to their website(s), and indefinite access to member resources.

Codefest™ has today announced the launch of their new Lifetime Membership option, where IT professionals such as designers, developers, programmers and other organisations working within the technology industry can become a lifetime member of the Codefest™ membership platform.

Codefest™ is an association of technologists working towards the goal of bringing together like-minded creatives to share ideas, connect and build teams in a digitally accessible manner. The Association holds yearly Community Challenges for members and regularly organises virtual meetups with guest speakers.

Whilst all members benefit from having their own dedicated profile page within the Codefest Member Directory (including personal biography or business description, and options to add links to external business or personal websites), lifetime members pay a one-off membership fee, rather than an annual fee.

Sophia, an existing member of Codefest™ says: "Signing up to Codefest was a no-brainer. The resources they provide as well as the regular virtual meetups have given me opportunity to meet like-minded people, promote myself as a freelancer and win new clients".

Organisations and individuals interested in becoming a Lifetime Member of Codefest™ can express interest by contacting the Member Support team at https://www.codefest.co.uk/contact.

To learn more about the benefits of becoming a Codefest™ member and featuring your business or personal profile within their public member directory, please visit the Codefest™ website at https://www.codefest.co.uk.

