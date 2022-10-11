Author Ernie Endara's new book "The Cool Kid Says Thank You" is a heartwarming children's story with an important lesson about gratitude and respect for young readers

Recent release "The Cool Kid Says Thank You" from Page Publishing author Ernie Endara is an inspiring second volume in his series of children's books focused on teaching understanding, respect, and empathy for the people who work to make our lives happy and safe every day, from parents and teachers to doctors, bus drivers, firefighters, and more. The Cool Kid explains how different roles benefit the community and models the manners and gratitude and that every child- and adult- can emulate.

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernie Endara, a lifelong advocate for kindness and respect towards others, has completed his new book "The Cool Kid Says Thank You": a charmingly illustrated sequel to the first Cool Kid book in his series for children.

The author writes, "As in my first book, 'The Cool Kid', I move forward in the form of, what happens after school? Are the lessons we learn from our teachers, parents, family, and friends reflected in our everyday interactions? How we treat each other is still the theme, but are we able to say "thank you"? None has been more evident that what we all went through this past year and how everyday people, or people who are sometimes overlooked, rose to meet the challenge that was place upon us. It is for that reason that I dedicate this book to all our essential workers. Those who met this challenge and would not give up nor would they turn away. I hope that this small gesture of thanks lets you know that you are not, nor will you ever be, overlooked.

This book is my attempt to humbly ask parents, family, and educators to expound with a child upon the overwhelming dedication that all frontline, essential workers, and everyday people who rise to meet the challenges go through. From a simple "thank you" to a thumbs up, never before has the world needed it! As with the first book, I want to emphasize how cool it is to just give and say thanks."

