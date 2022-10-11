G.M. Moore's new book "Explosive Forces" is a mysterious novel that follows the gripping story of Detective Lisa Anderson and Detective Alex Marshall

Recent release "Explosive Forces" from Page Publishing author G.M. Moore is an intriguing novel that tracks the story of two detectives, Lisa Anderson and Alex Marshall, who find themselves thrown together during an assignment.

FORT WHITE, Fla. , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --G.M. Moore, a mother and grandmother, has completed her new book "Explosive Forces": a captivating novel that follows the complicated web that forms when Detective Lisa Anderson must protect the life of Detective Alex Marshall.

Moore is thrilled to share her love for writing with the world, writing, "The only thing I've ever written before this were papers for my English class in junior college, which is where I picked up the bug for writing. I love seeing the story come together and seeing the characters develop."

Published by Page Publishing, G.M. Moore's enthralling novel follows the story of Detective Lisa Anderson. When she is put in charge of a case the involves fellow Detective Alex Marshall, things start to take a romantic turn. Since her husband's death, Lisa has distanced herself from any romantic feelings, but how long can she keep suppressing her feelings before someone slips through the cracks?

The backdrop of their blossoming romance is the case where Alex's life is in danger. Will this impending doom stop him, or will it allow him to express his true feelings before it's too late? Lisa and Alex know they have something special, but this case may take more than love to solve. Readers will be there at every step as the story between these two detectives unfolds.

