Timothy Chase's new book "Dionysus Refined: Book 1" is a mysterious novel that follows the story of the Chaise family and their candle and wine business.

Recent release "Dionysus Refined: Book 1" from Page Publishing author Timothy Chase is an expansive novel that brings readers into the world of the Chaise family and discusses life, death, and business.

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Timothy Chase, a guitarist, songwriter, singer, and Rhode Island College graduate, has completed his new book "Dionysus Refined: Book 1": a curious introspection into the life of Jenny and Craig Chaise and their candle and wine company.

Chase writes, "Craig Chaise finds himself digging into the depths of himself while standing firm in the belief in the power of the individual amid life's changes. Dionysus Refined is a novel that discusses many life and death topics along with business and its process. Maturation and truths they face even when it hurts have questions. What happens to the Chaises' sense of well-being and security when someone takes it away?"

Published by Page Publishing, Timothy Chase's fast-moving novel brings readers into the world of the Chaise family. Jenny and Craig Chaise will go to great lengths to make their candle and wine company a success. The couple involves themselves in the world of horse show competition to network and bring in new clientele.

Chase's internal style of writing brings readers alongside this couple as they navigate the tricky business world they find themselves thrown into. Readers will get to follow as the Chaise family's sense of well-being and security is taken away from them. This novel hinges on the tension that is built through the character's interactions with one another.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Dionysus Refined: Book 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing