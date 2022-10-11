ESAPCO's New Financing Offer Helps Customers Complete Building and Greenhouse Projects

Engineering Services and Products Company is offering customers that qualify financing solutions with interest as low as 5.99% and terms up to 72 months.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engineering Services and Products Company (ESAPCO) is excited to announce a special financing offer for two of its brands, GrowSpan Greenhouse Structures and ClearSpan Structures. Customers that qualify can take advantage of rates as low as 5.99% and terms up to 72 months, giving them the ability to complete their project when they need it most.

"With interest rates rapidly climbing, ESAPCO is committed to offering our customers the lowest possible rates with the flexibility to extend payments as long as needed," said Geoffrey Ching, Director of Sales for ESAPCO. "While the lending market is experiencing rising rates, ClearSpan and GrowSpan customers can count on stable, below-market rates to support their businesses."

In addition to superior interest rates, this exceptional offer also means customers can avoid the headache of dealing with an outside lending company, so they can reduce project timelines and keep their business goals on track.

"Through our new offerings and partnership with Alliance Funding, ClearSpan and GrowSpan have increased our capacity to deliver quick decisions to our customers, allowing them to schedule important projects, without weeks lost in finance review and chasing paperwork with lending brokers," continued Ching.

As a one-stop shop, customers who work with ClearSpan or GrowSpan can get the ideal solution for their needs, along with access to numerous in-house services and an extensive catalog of products. This includes everything from commercial greenhouses to fabric, metal and hybrid structures. With an emphasis on positive customer experience, ESAPCO strives to provide each business with a seamless purchasing process from start to finish.

"ClearSpan and GrowSpan sales teams will quickly connect customers with finance representatives to process applications with efficiency," said Ching. "We are confident they will experience exemplary service throughout the finance review process, in addition to the industry-leading service we provide in design, project management and installation."

ESAPCO has been an industry leader in the agricultural, horticultural and building communities for over forty years. Through their brands, GrowSpan Greenhouse Structures and ClearSpan Structures, the company serves over 300,000 customers worldwide, supplying them with the highest-quality products and innovative, state-of-the-art structural solutions.

To take advantage of this special financing offer, visit http://www.growspan.com or http://www.clearspan.com today.

