Author Yolanda Kynard's new book "Chrysalis" offers a deeply personal look into the author's life through the cocoon of her multiple sclerosis

Recent release "Chrysalis" from Page Publishing author Yolanda Kynard is a compelling memoir that invites readers to laugh with the author, cry with her, and in the end, see how she triumphs with positive attitude.

BELLEVUE, Neb., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yolanda Kynard has completed her new book "Chrysalis": a gripping and potent memoir that separates the captivating story of her life into several separate parts including "Tears," "The Eviction," "In Search of a Diagnosis," "The Voice," "Dissolution," "The Pain," "Brain Surgery," "Something Stinks in Here," "Changing It Up," "Saying I'm Sorry," and "Thank You."

In the opening section of her memoir, titled "Tears," author Yolanda Kynard writes, "I don't cry much anymore, I know that it will upset the people around me, my mother, my father, my son, and my daughters, so I just don't cry. I used to cry a lot. My ex-husband can tell you I used to cry all the time: I cried when we hit hard times. I cried when he cheated on me. I cried when I found out about his other child. I cried when we split up. I cried when we got back together. I cried when we got divorced. Slowly but surely, the tears just stopped coming. It was the comfort of the Holy Ghost that caused me not to cry out loud. There were tears on the inside, but God himself, the Comforter, would not let them flow in the natural."

Published by Page Publishing, Yolanda Kynard's inspiring work shares her tumultuous but ultimately uplifting journey fueled by her personal strength of spirit and determination.

