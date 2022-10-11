Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,346 in the last 365 days.

Author Yolanda Kynard's new book "Chrysalis" offers a deeply personal look into the author's life through the cocoon of her multiple sclerosis

Recent release "Chrysalis" from Page Publishing author Yolanda Kynard is a compelling memoir that invites readers to laugh with the author, cry with her, and in the end, see how she triumphs with positive attitude.

BELLEVUE, Neb., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yolanda Kynard has completed her new book "Chrysalis": a gripping and potent memoir that separates the captivating story of her life into several separate parts including "Tears," "The Eviction," "In Search of a Diagnosis," "The Voice," "Dissolution," "The Pain," "Brain Surgery," "Something Stinks in Here," "Changing It Up," "Saying I'm Sorry," and "Thank You."

In the opening section of her memoir, titled "Tears," author Yolanda Kynard writes, "I don't cry much anymore, I know that it will upset the people around me, my mother, my father, my son, and my daughters, so I just don't cry. I used to cry a lot. My ex-husband can tell you I used to cry all the time: I cried when we hit hard times. I cried when he cheated on me. I cried when I found out about his other child. I cried when we split up. I cried when we got back together. I cried when we got divorced. Slowly but surely, the tears just stopped coming. It was the comfort of the Holy Ghost that caused me not to cry out loud. There were tears on the inside, but God himself, the Comforter, would not let them flow in the natural."

Published by Page Publishing, Yolanda Kynard's inspiring work shares her tumultuous but ultimately uplifting journey fueled by her personal strength of spirit and determination.

Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Chrysalis" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing

You just read:

Author Yolanda Kynard's new book "Chrysalis" offers a deeply personal look into the author's life through the cocoon of her multiple sclerosis

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.