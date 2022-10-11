Submit Release
Author Rachel Heintzel's new book "Prose, Cons, Sins, and Vins" is a compelling poetic work exploring the darkness, light, and conflict of the human experience

Recent release "Prose, Cons, Sins, and Vins" from Page Publishing author Rachel Heintzel is a poignant distillation of feeling and emotion, of joyful sentiment and dangerous connections as a revelation of the poet's own encounters with life, relationships, and the natural world.

TEMPLE, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rachel Heintzel, a true star child and practitioner of magic currently pursuing a master's degree in nursing education while living happily with their wife in the heart of Texas, has completed their new book "Prose, Cons, Sins, and Vins": a spellbinding compilation of rhythmic verse that speaks to the humanity in any reader.

Contained within this grimoire are the sins (thoughts) and vins (experiences) in which the author details their harrowing life-and-death encounter with a dangerous soul. May the empath within you awaken as you cross these poems and lines of prose with curiosity and might.

Published by Page Publishing, Rachel Heintzel's engrossing book is an intriguing collection of verse for avid poetry readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Prose, Cons, Sins, and Vins" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

