Lemonjuice Solutions Announces Hope to Timeshares and Condominiums Devastated by Ian

In its wake, Hurricane Ian left many timeshare resorts severely or permanently damaged. Some may be lost forever, resulting in a state of uncertainty for the Boards of Directors and the Owners. Lemonjuice Solutions is offering its resources to help implement plans for the future.

Lemonjuice Solutions, a property management firm that delivers full-service resort and condominium management throughout Florida and the Eastern US is offering its resources to assist timeshare owners, boards, and condominium associations devastated by Hurricane Ian.

When timeshare and condominium properties suffer major damage, they are faced with the difficult decision of whether to rebuild or to sell the property. Unfortunately, that decision is made harder by the often years-long process of negotiating and adjudicating property and flood insurance claims.

Lemonjuice is ready to help. It has expertise in the governance and title issues associated with timeshare and condominium restructuring. The Lemonjuice team has decades of management experience including settling complex insurance matters. And, Lemonjuice has money available to help Associations and owners through the expensive and complex processes, to get relief sooner rather than waiting months or years for an option.

Scott MacGregor, Lemonjuice Solutions' Chief Operating Officer, has first-hand experience with hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017. "We know what it's like to prepare for the worst, hope for the best, and then, unfortunately, see the worst materialize. We manage properties in both Florida and South Carolina that were affected by Ian. We're fortunate to have the resources available to help our friends and colleagues in southern Florida whose properties, homes, and lives were profoundly impacted by this terrible storm.

These timeshare and condominium owners don't want to wait years to learn what's going to happen. As a company focused on solutions, we believe we can help them get the answers they want and deserve in as little as 90 days."

For more information about how Lemonjuice can help timeshare resorts and condominiums in Florida and South Carlina impacted by Hurricane Ian, please call Scott MacGregor at 321.263.3336, or Jan Barrow at 863.602.8804 or email to Solutions@Lemonjuice.biz.

About Lemonjuice:

Lemonjuice Capital and Solutions provides professional management, strategic planning and execution, investment capital and technology to timeshare, condominiums, and mixed-use properties.

Lemonjuice is a solutions-driven company, not just a fee-for-services manager. It aligns its interests with all stakeholders by investing its own capital and resources. The company's Resorts Reimagined™ program deploys extensive expertise and capital to revitalize timeshare resorts and condominiums creating value for their owners.

To learn about Resorts Reimagined™ and all Lemonjuice Solutions services, contact Jan Barrow at 863-602-8804 or via email Jan.Barrow@Lemonjuice.biz.

