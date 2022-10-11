Roberto Hernandez's newly released "Your Burro" is an uplifting message of love between a beloved son and a special friend

"Your Burro" from Christian Faith Publishing author Roberto Hernandez is a charming narrative that brings an uplifting message to children living with special needs and the caregivers who are privileged to know them.

"Your Burro": a simple and enriching children's tale. "Your Burro" is the creation of published author Roberto Hernandez, a father and full-time caregiver for his son, a father to a wonderful daughter, and a husband to an amazing woman. Hernandez and his wife run a small business.

Hernandez shares, "I hope you enjoy this peek into the life of a wonderful little boy and the burro's love for him and desire to help at every turn with everyday activities. The burro realized early on just how amazing the boy is, and they are inseparable."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roberto Hernandez's new book is an encouraging story of connection and devotion that will tug at the heartstrings.

Hernandez draws from his own experiences caring for a son born with a congenital birth defect called TRIO gene mutation to bring this delightful work to life.

