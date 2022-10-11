Troy Vines, M.D.'s newly released "What I Learned about God in Medical School" is a thought-provoking discussion of the evidence of God found within the human body

"What I Learned about God in Medical School" from Christian Faith Publishing author Troy Vines, M.D. is an enjoyable and articulate discussion that brings readers a renewed sense of wonder at God's creation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What I Learned about God in Medical School": an engrossing examination of the author's personal experiences with finding God. "What I Learned about God in Medical School" is the creation of published author Troy Vines, M.D., a husband, father, grandfather, family physician, and church elder. He lives in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where he currently practices medicine. Dr. Vines is an elder at Compass Church in Jonesboro. He is an alumnus of Arkansas State University and later received his pharmacy degree and became a registered pharmacist (RPh), followed by a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD), both from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Dr. Vines shares, "In What I Learned about God in Medical School, Dr. Vines will use the knowledge and insights he learned in medical school to reveal the evidence and assurance that God does exist. He will take you on a journey that will provide information about the human body, allowing you to independently answer the following questions:

Does God exist?

How do we know?

What are the evidences?

How sure can we be?

"He presents the information in a way that is fun, interactive, and thought-provoking by having you, the reader, casually experience the evidence as you go through your weekly activities. You will be able to formulate your own conclusions regardless of any opinions that you may have previously formed.

"You will be introduced to how the visible organs function within the body. You will also be introduced to an unseen component of the human being. One that will help to explain the supernatural aspects of why certain organs such as the heart and brain function as they do.

"According to the Pew Research Center Statistics, in the United States adult population, the number of 'nones' – people who describe themselves as atheists, agnostics or 'nothing in particular' when asked about their religious identity – has increased from 16 percent in 2007 to 29 percent in 2021. If you are still searching, find yourself in this group, are a parent of a teen or young adult who is questioning their faith and belief in God, or if you want to help someone who needs reassurance of the existence of God, this book is for you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Troy Vines, M.D.'s new book will aid readers in their pursuit of deepening their faith and pursuing God in all things.

Dr. Vines brings a unique and encouraging perspective for readers to reflect on as they balance the seemingly opposing constructs of science and religion.

