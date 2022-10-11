Mary Lou Brainerd's newly released "The Big Slide" is a charming juvenile fiction that explores overcoming one's fears

"The Big Slide" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Lou Brainerd is an enjoyable narrative that encourages young readers to be brave as they wait in line with an anxious elementary student who isn't certain what will happen when attempting the big slide.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Big Slide": a fun and encouraging message for young readers. "The Big Slide" is the creation of published author Mary Lou Brainerd, a graduate of the Institute of Children's Literature, Writing for Children and Teenagers Course of Study. She and her husband, Phil, raised three sons and have ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Brainerd retired from the Arkansas Appraiser Licensing Board as an investigator. She spent over seventeen years in prison ministry, including six years volunteering in a juvenile detention center.

Brainerd shares, "Have you ever wanted to do something that really scares you? Today, the big slide looms ahead, inviting yet so scary. As the sun shines on it, it looks like a shiny dragon. A long line of children wait for their turn to slide down the back of this dragon, but images of disaster keep creeping into this child's mind. Will he/she have the nerve to climb that tall ladder and slide down the big slide with the hump in the middle? Fun awaits as you wait with all the children in line to take their turn sliding down the big slide."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Lou Brainerd's new book will delight and entertain as young readers imagine "what if" along with the main character.

Brainerd presents a fun and lighthearted tale for the enjoyment of young imaginations.

Consumers can purchase "The Big Slide" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Big Slide," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing