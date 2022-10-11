Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,300 in the last 365 days.

Author Nandani Sinha-Matas's new book "The Adventures of Iki and Kainoa: The Home Concert" is a children's tale featuring three lovable pups and their amazing family.

Recent release "The Adventures of Iki and Kainoa: The Home Concert" from Page Publishing author Nandani Sinha-Matas is a lighthearted story following the exploits of a well-meaning pair of dog siblings who decide to do something special for their mom's exciting opera performance. Young readers will be delighted when they find out what happens after the concert!

PASADENA, Cali., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nandani Sinha-Matas, an operatic mezzo-soprano, activist, and author living with her husband and a menagerie of furred, feathered, and finned friends in Los Angeles, where she works regularly with the Los Angeles Opera and other prestigious opera companies as a performer and teaching artist, works to bring awareness to institutions working at the intersection of trauma healing and music therapy, and enjoys hiking, diving with sharks, and traveling, has completed her new book "The Adventures of Iki and Kainoa: The Home Concert": the first in an entertaining series for animal-loving children of all ages.

In book 1 of "The Adventures of Iki and Kainoa", our protagonist Iki (a small but mighty Welsh corgi) and her little brother Kainoa (a ninety-pound German shepherd) and their furry and feathered siblings get into all sorts of trouble around the house. With an opera singer for a mom, life is always interesting and fun. With plenty of music, mischief, and mayhem to be had (and several teachable moments to learn from), "The Adventures of Iki and Kainoa" are sure to delight both children and parents alike!

Published by Page Publishing, Nandani Sinha-Matas's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Adventures of Iki and Kainoa: The Home Concert" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing

You just read:

Author Nandani Sinha-Matas's new book "The Adventures of Iki and Kainoa: The Home Concert" is a children's tale featuring three lovable pups and their amazing family.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.