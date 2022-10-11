Author Nandani Sinha-Matas's new book "The Adventures of Iki and Kainoa: The Home Concert" is a children's tale featuring three lovable pups and their amazing family.

Recent release "The Adventures of Iki and Kainoa: The Home Concert" from Page Publishing author Nandani Sinha-Matas is a lighthearted story following the exploits of a well-meaning pair of dog siblings who decide to do something special for their mom's exciting opera performance. Young readers will be delighted when they find out what happens after the concert!

PASADENA, Cali., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nandani Sinha-Matas, an operatic mezzo-soprano, activist, and author living with her husband and a menagerie of furred, feathered, and finned friends in Los Angeles, where she works regularly with the Los Angeles Opera and other prestigious opera companies as a performer and teaching artist, works to bring awareness to institutions working at the intersection of trauma healing and music therapy, and enjoys hiking, diving with sharks, and traveling, has completed her new book "The Adventures of Iki and Kainoa: The Home Concert": the first in an entertaining series for animal-loving children of all ages.

In book 1 of "The Adventures of Iki and Kainoa", our protagonist Iki (a small but mighty Welsh corgi) and her little brother Kainoa (a ninety-pound German shepherd) and their furry and feathered siblings get into all sorts of trouble around the house. With an opera singer for a mom, life is always interesting and fun. With plenty of music, mischief, and mayhem to be had (and several teachable moments to learn from), "The Adventures of Iki and Kainoa" are sure to delight both children and parents alike!

Published by Page Publishing, Nandani Sinha-Matas's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

