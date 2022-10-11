Author Paula Moats's new book "The Birthday Case" is a delightful story of a detective who must solve the case of his friend's missing jewelry on his birthday

Recent release "The Birthday Case" from Page Publishing author Paula Moats is a charming tale of mystery that finds Uppington Smyth, a gorilla and retired Scotland Yard detective, trying to solve a case after all his friends forget his birthday. An astonishing discovery leads Uppington to crack the case with a delightful surprise waiting at the end.

WINCHESTER, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paula Moats, a native of West Virginia who worked in a United Auto Workers factory for two decades, has completed her new book "The Birthday Case": an adorable and uplifting tale of Uppington Smyth, a gorilla detective who must hunt for his friend's missing earrings.

Published by Page Publishing, Paula Moats's colorful tale finds Uppington upset after his doctor tells him to go on a diet and his friends forgetting his birthday. But he suddenly forgets all this when his dear friend enlists him to track down her missing earrings she believes have been stolen.

Accompanied by beautiful artwork, "The Birthday Case" is a fun mystery that readers of all ages can enjoy. The case for the missing earrings leads Uppington to his friend's house, where a new discovery leads to a happy ending for everyone.

