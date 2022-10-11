The Sisters Spurlock's newly released "Save Me a Seat on the Ark" is a charming fictional account of the ark as told from the animals' point of view

"Save Me a Seat on the Ark" from Christian Faith Publishing authors The Sisters Spurlock is an enjoyable opportunity to discuss the story of Noah with young readers in a way that will encourage curiosity and understanding of God's word.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Save Me a Seat on the Ark": an engaging retelling of a familiar biblical tale. "Save Me a Seat on the Ark" is the creation of published authors The Sisters Spurlock.

The Sisters Spurlock share, "Noah's ark is one of the most revered stories in the Bible. Everyone who has heard the story knows how Noah and his family painstakingly built an ark to house them and two of each kind of animal in the world during the big flood. What people don't know from the Bible is how the animals were affected, how they felt, or what they did. These questions are answered in this entertaining story, Save Me a Seat on the Ark, as it tells the story through the animals' perspective. The authors take the reader on a fictional journey, sharing how the animals build a working community and display undying love and challenges that result in the ultimate sacrifice for some. This is a timeless story for all ages and will bring families joy and meaning as they read Save Me a Seat on the Ark together.

"In addition to the story, the authors have included creative ideas and activities for teachers, parents, and grandparents to do with their children after reading the book."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, The Sisters Spurlock's new book will bring the story of Noah's Ark to life for young readers in a new and creative way.

The Sisters Spurlock deliver another enjoyable narrative for juvenile readers within the pages of this creative and lyrical tale.

