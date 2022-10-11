John Viggiano's newly released "Holy Book of Com-Parables" is a thought-provoking collection of spiritually charged writings

"Holy Book of Com-Parables" from Christian Faith Publishing author John Viggiano is a clever collection of word play that will motivate readers to consider the underlying messages within.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Holy Book of Com-Parables": an enjoyable and unique opportunity for spiritual reflection. "Holy Book of Com-Parables" is the creation of published author John Viggiano.

Viggiano shares, "Oh, God. He programmed all the flora and fauna, and then grace came to reveal which has been hidden in nature-path, spirit/soul, way-will that proves conclusively that the Bible is genuine! Only God could do this, and nobody can see-hear because God has said. So it is written. When you're mine, eyes will see, and for your heart to hear, God will let it! I'm your head coach, trying to help you the speech of Christ revealed by God who built the world through his son! And in this wilderness, as God casts out Satan just to have some fun, and in this zoo, Christ's creatures had to subdue, cultivate, and prune!

"God's servant, LJC, gave us a drink and food to eat. Every drop and bit of blood and flesh is His way and will! To whom do thou agree? Nature and path are the pearls, for our spirit-soul is the wine bread! Blessed are those who hunger-thirst, for they can see-hear God's grace and truth, God juniors way and will, and God's-son spirit and truth."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Viggiano's new book will entertain while encouraging readers on their journey of personal and spiritual growth.

Viggiano's engaging writing style will bring amusement and inspiration to those seeking spiritual engagement and motivation.

Consumers can purchase "Holy Book of Com-Parables" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Holy Book of Com-Parables," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing