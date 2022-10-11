Kenneth Washington's newly released "Legendary Boxing Trainer George Washington" is an engaging biographical work that takes readers into the ring

"Legendary Boxing Trainer George Washington" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Washington is an engaging look at a man of faith who served in World War II, the Korean War, and dedicated time to family, faith, and those in need of God's grace.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Legendary Boxing Trainer George Washington": an enjoyable biography that takes readers on a deeply personal journey. "Legendary Boxing Trainer George Washington" is the creation of published author Kenneth Washington, a dedicated husband and father with a passion for God's teachings.

Washington shares, "As people of color, we arrived on a nightmare and never stop praying for the dream. George did not fret because of any evildoers neither envious against the workers of iniquities, asking God to give him grace to accept with serenity of the things that cannot be changed, courage to change the things that should be changed, and the wisdom to distinguish the one from the other, keeping God first as the head of his life. Showing how the God of his weary years, the God of his silent tears, brought his family thus far. He proudly served his county in World War II and the Korean War, trying to make a difference for his life and his family's lives, always striving for perfection.

"Kenneth Washington shares his experiences, knowledge, and understanding of being raised by this warrior, trainer, father, mentor, man of God, friend, awesome person, and legend. Legendary Boxing Trainer George Washington is a great read; it will guide you to living life on life's terms and walking by faith not by sight. It takes you from childhood to manhood basic training to basic boxing skills leadership and the dedicated life of Brother George Washington."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Washington's new book will draw readers in from the start with its honest tone and compelling narrative.

Washington shares in celebration of his father's life in hopes of perpetuating the teachings instilled both within and outside the ring.

