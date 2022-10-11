Laurie Bender's newly released "No Compromise: Lyubov's Story" is an emotionally charged story of survival and self-discovery.

"No Compromise: Lyubov's Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Laurie Bender finds a young woman reflecting on the life-changing events that altered the course of everything that was once familiar.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "No Compromise: Lyubov's Story": a potent reminder of standing for what one believes in. "No Compromise: Lyubov's Story" is the creation of published author Laurie Bender, who resides with her husband and youngest daughter in Kennewick, Washington. She has three grown daughters; two who are married and one who is a college student. She teaches English and yearbook at Kamiakin High School where she has taught for eighteen years.

Bender shares, "Lyubov Anthony finds herself in a familiar situation when she is reprimanded at work for posting her beliefs on social media. She had immigrated to the United States from the Soviet Union as an older teen thirty years before because of the persecution her family faced. She had always blamed herself for that persecution because of wrong choices she made as a teen. Back then, she had justified her actions and found the road to compromise to be a slippery slope. She blamed herself for what happened next in her and her family's lives. Now she has a chance to redeem herself as she stands at this crossroad in her life. Her reflection on her past and the choices she made as a teen haunted her, and she is determined to stand up for her beliefs from now on, no matter what it may cost."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laurie Bender's new book is an engaging young adult fiction that explores family, faith, and the impact of the choices one makes.

Bender's engrossing novella will draw readers in as they watch a young woman's story unfold through the challenges and victories of life.

