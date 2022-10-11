R. E. Atkinson's newly released "A Path of Conviction" is an enjoyable historical fiction that takes readers to the bygone days of Regency England

"A Path of Conviction" from Christian Faith Publishing author R. E. Atkinson is a charming story of a young woman's drive to find a life of fulfillment regardless of what others may think.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Path of Conviction": a fun and entertaining historical romance. "A Path of Conviction" is the creation of published author R. E. Atkinson, who lives in California with her beloved husband, daughters, dogs, and cat. Raised in the heart of the world's agricultural center, Atkinson has a deep love and respect for farmland and those who work it. Her passion for writing and literature began in the sixth grade when a teacher first pointed out her storytelling abilities. In college, she focused her studies on British literature

Atkinson shares, "In the Shropshire countryside of Regency England, Anna Clempten is determined to write the story of her life on her own terms. The daughter of a wealthy lord, she has no need or intention of settling for just any nobleman. When Anna meets a handsome groom in the stables one strange morning, she can't help but notice his mannerisms and speech do not fit with his station. Is this the man she has been waiting for? As things begin to unravel all around her, Anna will have to keep her wits about her and trust that the choices she has made were the right ones. Her deeply held conviction about love and men has changed the path of her life forever."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. E. Atkinson's new book brings a cast of affable characters to life as a story of determination and faith unfolds.

Atkinson shares an engrossing tale that will have readers rooting for a determined young woman on a path of self-discovery.

