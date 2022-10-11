Mary Hamilton, SHCJ's newly released "Seasons of My Soul" is a collection of thoughtful poetry that explores the highs and lows of life's journey.

"Seasons of My Soul" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Hamilton, SHCJ is an enjoyable and thought-provoking collection of personal writings that brings readers an encouraging message of hope, faith, and determination.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seasons of My Soul": a heartfelt exploration of the author's personal and spiritual journey. "Seasons of My Soul" is the creation of published author Mary Hamilton, SHCJ, a member of a community called the Society of the Holy Child Jesus. She entered the community in 1972. Hamilton began writing poetry while studying secondary education at Kutztown State College from 1968 to 1972. She taught for nine years in Northwest Washington, D.C., inner-city New York, and North Philadelphia. She also lived and worked in Chile for seven years.

Hamilton shares, "Our souls live through seasons and are seasoned by our experiences in life. The poems in this book were written over fifty years. Sunrises, sunsets, winters and summers, darkness and light are all reflected here. I invite the reader to see if my seasons resonate with some of theirs."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Hamilton, SHCJ's new book will entertain, encourage, and challenge readers as they reflect on the various themes within.

Hamilton presents an emotionally and spiritually charged selection of very personal experiences within the pages of this thoughtful anthology.

Consumers can purchase"Seasons of My Soul" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Seasons of My Soul," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

