Author Darlene B. Moore's new book "Abandoned Words Between Pages" is a collection of stirring poetry that explores the vast landscape of human emotions.

Recent release "Abandoned Words Between Pages" from Page Publishing author Darlene B. Moore blends together written prose and photography to take readers on a journey through tumultuous feelings with the goal of healing the wounds these emotions often leave behind. Opening her own soul to her readers, Moore creates a personal connection with those who wish to share in her healing through poetry.

ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darlene B. Moore, a poet and an avid fan of photography, has completed her new book "Abandoned Words Between Pages": a powerful and thought-provoking collection of poetry that touches on heartache and bitterness within the world and how one can move on from such emotions and find healing strength in nature and art.

"'Abandoned Words Between Pages' is a visual word and image journey combined together to create the poignant yet sometimes bittersweet memories of life," writes Moore. "While life is full of love, joy, and happiness, it is also sometimes filled with pain, sadness, and heartache. The writings in this book will touch on many of the things in life that bring on these emotions. The reader will be left holding these words, knowing that many times, life does not always turn out as expected. Pain and heartbreak often take control. It is comforting for the reader to know that someone else can relate to the same shared emotions. It is also noteworthy to believe that broken hearts can mend and that broken souls can be pieced back together. There is a safe haven in the abandoned words that fail to make it on the pages. They are lost between the pages but found on the other side, where the heart will be in one piece and love will once again reside."

Published by Page Publishing, Darlene B. Moore's enlightening poems and ruminations will help readers who find themselves on a similar path of hurting and sadness to begin healing and recognize the good things in life and that no one is truly alone. Through the author's gift of prose, readers will be encouraged to self-reflect and understand that every cloud has a silver lining, even if it takes some time to recognize it.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Abandoned Words Between Pages" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

