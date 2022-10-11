The Okura Tokyo Wins Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Awards, Voted Top Spa of Japan at the Crystal Awards 2022

The Okura Tokyo is pleased to announce that The Okura Tokyo has been awarded second place in the top hotels in Japan category and clinched the top spot in Tokyo in the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. In addition, The Okura Fitness & Spa was voted the "Top Spa of Japan" at the Crystal Award 2022.

In the run-up to the Condé Nast Traveler Awards, more than 240,000 readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe, providing a full snapshot of the destinations and properties they most enjoyed this year. The Readers' Choice Awards constitute the longest-running and most prestigious recognition program in the travel industry; the full list of 2022 winners can be found at https://www.cntraveler.com/gallery/top-hotels-in-japan.

The Crystal Awards are co-sponsored by Spa & Wellness Japan and Conceptasia Management & Consulting Ltd. Around 130 spas across the country are selected by industry experts, with spa users and travel journalists asked to vote for their favorite from among these. Based on the total number of votes each receives, the top 10 most popular are selected, with the spa garnering the most votes earning the 1st prize and the title of "Top Spa of Japan".

Kenji Takayanagi, General Manager, The Okura Tokyo, commented, "It is a great honor to once again be selected as Tokyo's top hotel in these awards, following our success last year. In addition, the Top Spa award shows just how much else we have to offer discerning guests. These awards will spur me and my team to continue listening to our customers and doing everything we can to make their stay comfortable and rewarding."

About Okura Fitness & Spa

Located on the 27th floor of The Okura Prestige Tower, Okura Fitness & Spa boasts a total of seven treatment rooms that offer panoramic views of the Tokyo cityscape. Five different facial and body courses are available, based on the philosophy of the "Five Elements", an ancient Eastern philosophy that everything is made up of five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. Okura Fitness & Spa is also the first spa in Japan to offer ANNAYAKE, which combines Japanese and Western ideas and features products derived from natural ingredients.

About The Okura Tokyo

Opened in September 2019, The Okura Tokyo is the Okura Group's flagship luxury brand hotel. The hotel consists of two buildings: The Okura Heritage Wing, a 17-story tower enveloped in an air of elegance and tranquility, and The Okura Prestige Tower, a 41-story tower that meets modern-day needs for dynamism and functionality while also maintaining a uniquely Japanese accent. There are a total of 508 guestrooms in the hotel, and it is home to five restaurants offering a range of Japanese cuisine, including "Yamazato", offering fine Japanese dining, and "Sazanka", serving teppanyaki. There are additionally two bars, a tea ceremony room, 19 banquet rooms including the Heian Room (area approx. 2,000 m2) and the Okura Fitness & Spa facility.

