European Public Relations Education and Research Association Confers with EMU Communication Faculty Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nilüfer Türksoy Regarding Artificial Intelligence

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Communication Faculty, Public Relations and Advertising Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nilüfer Türksoy is invited to the EUPRERA People event organized by European Public Relations Education and Research Association (EUPRERA) which has 500 members from 40 different countries. During the event, EUPRERA members, who have achieved significant success in their careers, are consulted on issues in the field of Public Relations Education and Research. Within the scope of the event, on Tuesday, 4 October 2022, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Türksoy gave an interview on how artificial intelligence can be integrated into the daily careers of public relations professionals via the official YouTube channel of the EUPRERA.

The Place of Artificial Intelligence in Global Competition

During the interview, questions on how public relations professionals should use artificial intelligence instruments were asked to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Türksoy whose “The Future of Public Relations, Advertising and Journalism: How Artificial Intelligence Implementations will transform the Communication Profession and Why should Society Care?” titled scientific article has been published in Turkish Communication Research Journal in 2022. Stating that the digital transformation, which has taken place rapidly in the recent period and accelerated even more due to the pandemic, is expected to maintain its acceleration trend, and thus artificial intelligence technologies have begun to affect all areas of life, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Türksoy pointed out that many retail advertising and marketing companies in the world have already begun to see the effects of artificial intelligence in the global market.

Analysis of Big Data in the Field of Public Relations

Stating that the developments in the field of artificial intelligence enables the public relations professionals to more effectively use this technology in their field of expertise, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Türksoy touched on the instrumental needs of these professionals. Pointing out the importance of reading statistical information and establishing good relations with customers by interpreting this data, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Türksoy, noted that successful public relations campaigns can be carried out in this way. Stating that public relations professionals need to train themselves to use artificial intelligence instruments efficiently, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Türksoy cited artificial intelligence instruments such as Brandwatch and Talkwalker, which are currently used in the market and enable the analysis of big data on the internet and social media channels, as examples. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Türksoy stated that public relations professionals should follow the developing technology closely and learn such artificial intelligence instruments in order to be one step ahead of their competitors.

EMU Communication Faculty, Public Relations and Advertising Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nilüfer Türksoy’s interview can be accessed from https://tinyurl.com/yc78ed8b link.