GMG Announces New Thailand Residential Mortgage Loans for International Investors
Now you can finance a home in Thailand as a foreign national living overseas!
Our core purpose is to create a world where obtaining a mortgage where you don’t live is made easier, cheaper, faster, and more transparent for all.”SINGAPORE, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mortgage Group (GMG), the world’s leading international mortgage brokerage, primarily focusing on global high net worth investors, today announced that residential mortgages on Thailand real estate are now finally available for international investors.
— Donald Klip
This includes Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya.
This is important since Thailand is one of the most well-known tourist destinations globally, and now with the ability to “work anywhere”, many are choosing Thailand given the low cost of living, great food choices, abundant living options, and relative geo-political stability.
Despite measures to boost real estate measures post-Covid, such as reducing transfer ownership fees and mortgages for properties under THB 3M and Bank for Thailand introducing 100% LTV mortgage in October 2021, prices still have not moved much. For international investors, this is a great opportunity.
We have loan programs specifically designed for international investors as well as those that hold a Thailand Residency Card or Thailand Company.
“Everything we do is driven by what our clients want but must be in line with our core purpose, which is to create a world where obtaining a mortgage where you don’t live, is made easier, cheaper, faster, and more transparent for all,” says Donald Klip, Co-founder of GMG. “There has been some foreign exchange benefit as well, especially from Hong Kong or Singapore buyers looking at Thailand,” Klip says.
Madel Tan, Associate Director, and manager of GMG’s Thailand Loan Program, says, “Our Thailand mortgages are up to 50% loan to value and for 10 years, perfect for an international investor that has a long-term view of Bangkok and its peripheral, key resort provinces.”
Additional information about GMG Thailand Mortgage Loans is available here.
Alternatively, you can contact Madel Tan at madel.tan@gmg.asia or +65 9634 5623.
About Global Mortgage Group
Founded in 2019, Global Mortgage Group Pte Ltd (GMG), and headquartered in Singapore, is a full-service global mortgage financing firm offering mortgages for investment purposes in The United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, and Japan.
GMG focuses on building quality, long-term relationships with its partners such as Private Banks, Client Advisors, Independent Asset Managers, Family Offices, Realtors, and other mortgage brokers located around the world by offering a wide variety of mortgage loan programs focused on specific markets with an exceptional client experience.
For more information, visit www.gmg.asia or call +65 9773-0273.
Donald Klip
Global Mortgage Group
+65 9773 0273
donald@gmg.asia
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other