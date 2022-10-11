Critical Care Equipment Market to Gain Maximum Traction with A Valuation of US$ 7.5 billion -2027

Rise In Life-Threatening Illnesses And Injuries Are Anticipated To Boost The Demand For Critical Care Equipment Across The World

Critical care is a term used to describe specialist treatment provided to patients with life-threatening illnesses. Patients who require ongoing monitoring and detailed treatment receive this kind of care. The market for critical care equipment is expanding at an accelerated rate due to the rise in cardiovascular illnesses. In intensive care units, devices for pain control, emergency resuscitation, and patient monitoring are among the most important factors of critical care equipment.

One of the key factors propelling the growth of the critical care equipment market is the rise in traffic accidents worldwide. Road traffic collisions are ranked as the ninth-most common cause of mortality in the world. A sizable population over 60 years old will support critical care equipment market growth because they have a lower immune level. The elderly are more vulnerable to cancer, neurological illnesses, spine injuries, and cardiac issues.

Due to favourable government regulations and quick investment growth in the region, North America currently enjoys a monopoly on the global market for critical care equipment. Due to the region's rapidly developing healthcare facilities and growing ageing population, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience significant growth between 2022 and 2027.

The most advanced and costly devices in intensive care units are ventilators and patient monitors (ICU).

To assist COVID-19 patients, Philips introduced the innovative Philips Respironics E30 ventilator. This advanced ventilator has visual and audible alarms, and it can support COVID-19 patients with respiratory insufficiency by providing high-flow oxygen.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for critical care equipment is currently valued at US$ 5.6 billion.

The market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 7.5 billion by 2027.

China’s critical care equipment market is expected to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2027.

Global sales of patient monitors are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Winning Strategy

The growth of healthcare facilities and rising research and development that results in the introduction of new critical care devices are some of the market drivers.

Smiths Medical and Ivenix, Inc. entered into an exclusive collaboration on May 4, 2021, making Smiths Medical the first company in the U.S. to provide a full range of infusion management systems to meet healthcare needs across the continuum of care.

CorVent Medical announced the launch of the RESPOND- 19 ventilators across Europe in May 2021 after receiving CE mark approval. This technology enhances the care of critically ill patients and is ideal for intensive care units.

Key Companies Profiled

AKAS Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Kabi AG

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips NV

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Smiths Medical

Critical Care Equipment Industry Research Segmentation

By Product : Patient Monitors Ventilators Infusion Pumps Sleep Apnea Devices Others

By Type : Hemodynamic Monitoring Vital Signs Monitoring Neurologic Monitoring Brain Function Monitoring Others

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Homecare Settings Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global critical care equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (patient monitors, ventilators, infusion pumps, sleep apnea devices, others), type (hemodynamic monitoring, vital signs monitoring, neurologic monitoring, brain function monitoring), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, homecare settings, and others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

